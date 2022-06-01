Johnny Depp and Amber Heard issue statements following the jury’s verdict

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The jury in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation lawsuit came to a verdict on Wednesday and awarded the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star with $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

Both parties issued separate statements following the news.

Heard’s statement reads: "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband," she began.

"I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously," she continued.

JOHNNY DEPP WINS DEFAMATION CASE AGAINST AMBER HEARD

"I believe Johnny’s attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK," Heard noted. "I’m sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American – to speak freely and openly."

The members of the jury awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages.

Depp issued a statement from overseas once the verdict was announced. "Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed," he began.

"All in the blink of an eye. False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career."

TOP 5 TAKEAWAYS FROM JOHNNY DEPP DEFAMATION TRIAL

"And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled. My decision to pursue this case, knowing very well the height of the legal hurdles that I would be facing and the inevitable, worldwide spectacle into my life, was only made after considerable thought.

"From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me.

"I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that. I am, and have been, overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and the colossal support and kindness from around the world. I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up."

ELON MUSK WEIGHS IN ON DEPP-HEARD TRIAL: 'I HOPE THEY BOTH MOVE ON'

"I also hope that the position will now return to innocent until proven guilty, both within the courts and in the media. I wish to acknowledge the noble work of the Judge, the jurors, the court staff and the Sheriffs who have sacrificed their own time to get to this point, and to my diligent and unwavering legal team who did an extraordinary job in helping me to share the truth. The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun."

"Veritas numquam perit. Truth never perishes. "

Depp began the $50 million lawsuit on April 11, accusing his ex-wife of defaming him in a 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post alleging she was the victim of domestic abuse.

Heard countersued the actor for $100 million, accusing him and his former attorney of conspiring to "destroy and defame" her.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The jury’s ruling indicates that they did not believe Depp abused Heard during their relationship.

As previously reported, Depp was not in the Virginia courtroom on Wednesday as he was performing alongside legendary guitarist Jeff Beck. Depp left the United States last week once the trial was given to the jury to decide on a verdict.

His ex-girlfriend, Kate Moss, was in attendance during his London show on Tuesday night.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Moss, who dated Depp in the 1990s, testified via video link on his behalf after Heard blurted out her name on the stand. Moss told jurors Depp was never violent with her, after Heard implied he had once pushed the fashion icon down a flight of stairs.