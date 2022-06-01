Expand / Collapse search
Johnny Depp
Published

Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard: Monica Lewinsky calls it 'courtroom porn'

Monica Lewinsky was caught up in a political sex scandal after her affair with then-President Bill Clinton

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
Monica Lewinsky weighed in on the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial in an op-ed Tuesday, calling it "courtroom porn and a "pure car wreck."

"We have become so attuned to this narrow, cynical cycle of social media encounters that we consider the trial not tragic or pathetic, but as a pure car wreck: accessible, tawdry, and immediately gratifying," she wrote of Fairfax County Circuit Court civil trial in Virginia that has been live-streamed on almost every major media outlet

A photo combination of Monica Lewinsky and Bill Clinton.

A photo combination of Monica Lewinsky and Bill Clinton. ( DOD) (Diana Walker/Getty Images)

She called the seven-week spectacle "courtroom porn" that the public now consumes through biased social media feeds in the Vanity Fair piece.

"We are drenched in the taint of the dirt and aggression of the social media wars," wrote Lewinisky, 48, who is no stranger to scandal. 

Lewinsky was vilified over her affair with then-President Bill Clinton when she was a White House intern in the 1990s and became the central figure in his impeachment.

A photo combination of Johnny Depp aznd Amber Heard in Fairfax County Circuit Court, in Virginia, May 26, 2022.

A photo combination of Johnny Depp aznd Amber Heard in Fairfax County Circuit Court, in Virginia, May 26, 2022. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via Reuters)

"Having been on the receiving end of this kind of cruelty, I can tell you the scars never fade," she wrote, noting that the negative online discourse was predominantly directed at Amber Heard, "the woman."

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million over an op-ed she wrote identifying herself as a domestic abuse victim. 

Heard is countersuing for $100 million, accusing Depp and his attorney, Adam Waldman, of defaming her in a series of statements that called her abuse allegations a "hoax." 

The seven-member jury began deliberating Friday afternoon and has yet to reach a verdict.

"The obsessive chatter around the Depp–Heard trial is just one small example of the ever-expanding, ever-demanding search for schadenfreude and titillation," Lewinsky continued. "No matter whom the jury’s verdict favors—be it defendant Heard or plaintiff Depp—we are guilty."

