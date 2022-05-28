Elon Musk weighs in on Depp-Heard trial: 'I hope they both move on'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elon Musk took to Twitter Friday night to chime in on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's future following the drama-filled six-week trial, which is now in the hands of the jury.

"I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible," Musk said in response to podcaster Lex Fridman's tweet.

Fridman prompted Musk's response with conclusions following the defamation trial.

"My takeaways from Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial: 1. Fame is one hell of a drug (for some). 2. Psychiatrists & lawyers come in drastically varying levels of skill. 3. Lying to millions of people is something humans are capable of. 4. Love can be messy. 5. Mega pint of wine."

During the trial, Depp alleged that Musk and Heard dated during his marriage to Heard. The Tesla CEO and Heard dated on and off after her split with Depp in 2016 until 2018, according to a Musk representative.

In April, the Tesla CEO was subpoenaed to give up any and all communication he had with Heard concerning Depp.

Following the subpoena, Musk's attorney, Alex Spiro, told Fox News Digital his client would not take the stand.

In 2019, the "Pirates of The Carribean" actor sued Heard for $50 million in defamation damages after she published a 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post, alleging she was the victim of domestic violence. In 2021, Heard countersued Depp for $100 million.

Both sides presented closing arguments Friday and now await a verdict from the jury.