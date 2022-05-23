Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: 'Aquaman' actress mocked online throughout defamation trial

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Amber Heard can't catch a break online amid the defamation trial brought on by her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million after the actress wrote an op-ed published by the Washington Post describing herself as a survivor of domestic abuse. Although Heard didn't name Depp as her abuser, she recounted stories of abuse from the year 2016.

Heard and Depp got married in 2015. The couple's marriage was short-lived, and the actress filed for divorce in 2016.

Despite not being named, Depp's agent, Jack Whigham, testified that the impact the article had on the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor's career has been "catastrophic."

The "Zombieland" actress has countersued Depp for $100 million.

Dressed up like Dr. Evil

After a week-long break in the defamation trial, Heard returned to the stand on May 16. Her outfit drew commentary from social media users, most of whom compared the "Aquaman" actress to Mike Myers' Dr. Evil character from "Austin Powers."

"Amber Heard goes FULL Dr Evil today LOL," one user wrote, including a side-by-side photo of Dr. Evil and Heard.

More videos mocking Heard's outfit choice were shared on TikTok as well.

One video showed a video compilation featuring clips of Dr. Evil and clips of Heard from the stand. "Who wore it better?" the caption of the video said.

Another put clips together of Heard and Dr. Evil to make it seem like the two were having a conversation. The video has been viewed over 1.2 million times.

Milani color correcting controversy

Heard received criticism after her attorneys showed off a Milani brand color correcting palette and claimed the actress had used the palette to cover up her bruises.

"This was what she used," attorney J. Ben Rottenborn said in his opening statement. "She became very adept at it. You’re going to hear the testimony from Amber about how she had to mix the different colors for the different days of the bruises as they developed in the different coloring and how she would use these to touch those up to be able to cover those."

However, social media users realized the specific Milani color correcting palette didn't exist in 2016. The brand even weighed in and explained the specific product launched in 2017.

"Milani Cosmetics can confirm that the palette in question – the Milani Cosmetics Conceal + Perfect All-in-One Correcting Kit – did not launch until December 2017," a spokesperson for Milani Cosmetics said in a statement. "Our video was to verify the claim that our eagle-eyed and loyal fanbase made about the product named in the trial."

The company claimed that it is "not taking a formal stance on the trial, evidence or future outcome of the case."

Meanwhile, a source with knowledge of the situation told Fox News Digital that "similar kits certainly did exist at the time of the abuse."

Heard gets emotional

Heard's many facial expressions throughout her time testifying have also been mocked by social media users. At one point, she was accused of "fake crying" while on the stand.

"OMG I'm DYING," one Twitter user wrote . "Amber Heard is the worst actor EVER. This fake incoherent PERFORMANCE is sickening... All over the place, too many details, fake sighs, forced tears and looks to the jury.. This is an EMBARASSMENT [sic] to survivors everywhere."