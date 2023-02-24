John Travolta's daughter Ella reveals 'biggest gift' from 'Saturday Night Fever' legend

Ella Bleu Travolta is getting real about growing up in the spotlight.

Ella, who is the daughter of John Travolta and the late Kelly Preston, spoke about what she has learned from her father's successful career and her favorite memory of her mother in a new interview with Fox News Digital.

"Obviously growing up with that automatic sort of spotlight all the time of having all eyes on you or your family definitely has its difficulties for sure," Ella said. "I think everyone has been so supportive and so kind to us as a family that it really feels like we're a part of other people's families."

"So, that makes me not focus on the bad side of maybe it being difficult to grow up directly in the public eye."

John Travolta launched his career with the musical "Grease" at the age of 18.

After his time on Broadway, John moved on to Hollywood where he landed roles in a number of big films including "Urban Cowboy," "Saturday Night Fever," "Pulp Fiction, "Get Shorty" and "Grease." His most recent project was "Paradise City" with Bruce Willis.

Ella has followed in her father's footsteps and launched her own career in acting and music. The 22-year-old has released two singles "Dizzy" and "No Thank You." She has an EP coming later this year.

Ella also starred in the "Alice in Wonderland"-inspired film "Get Lost," which wrapped filming in 2021. Before the lead role, she had appeared in "Old Dogs" (2009) and "The Poison Rose" (2019).

The parallel between her career and her father's is not lost on the budding musician.

"It is amazing that, like any avenue that I am going to or towards or anything that I'm choosing to do, especially in the acting and singing world because he has so much experience in both, he has such great advice," Ella told Fox News Digital. "So, really any problem I'm going through, at least he's sort of had that or been through that and is able to shed some light on at least what he would have maybe done or what he ended up doing in that scenario that worked for him."

"And then I, from there, sort of just make it my own and see like, okay, well, in my specific scenario then, knowing what he did, what could I do, or how could I fix this? And then I really sort of try to make it my own."

Ella and John have experienced a lot of loss in their life. John lost his wife Preston in 2020 after the actress battled breast cancer for two years. At the time, it was not widely publicized that Preston had been diagnosed with the disease.

Ella recalled her mom's love for life, saying she brought "so much joy to everything" she did.

"I think one thing just in general is the force of life that she had towards anything that she was doing, whether we were gonna watch the Super Bowl or have a Halloween party or just a little sleepover get together or something, like, she was full force," Ella said. "[She would] always decorate like crazy or make it the most fun it could be. And she had so much excitement towards that."

"Even if it's something that wasn't naturally exciting, she would always make it fun and exciting and bring so much joy to everything," Ella recalled. "And I have so many memories of that."

Ella sees that side of her mom in her own outlook on life.

"That just sticks with me – always having a really uplifting and excited viewpoint on anything I'm doing," Ella noted. "I think I've definitely gotten that from her."

In 2009, the Travolta family also lost their son Jett. He was 16 years old when he died on vacation in the Bahamas. Jett, who was autistic and prone to having seizures, died after suffering a head injury during a seizure on the trip.

John and Preston welcomed their youngest son Ben a year later. The musician previously admitted that his birth helped the family to keep moving in a 2016 interview with "Good Morning America."

"We certainly have bonded together and certainly having little Ben has been a beautiful… you know, kind of glue for us to rebond after tremendous loss," he said at the time.

As Ella continues to land new projects, including her new Silk Nextmilk ad campaign, she's trying to "juggle" singing and acting as she explores what is next.

"I really love the arts in general. I love singing, acting, writing music, playing instruments, painting, dancing, all of that," Ella explained. "I think career wise, I'm really trying to focus on acting and singing and really trying to do them both at the same time as much as I can and fit them into each other because they can easily go hand in hand sometimes, if you're doing a soundtrack or a movie. So, I'm really trying to juggle both as best as I can."

