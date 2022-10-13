John Travolta remembers late wife Kelly Preston on what would've been her 60th birthday: 'We love you'

John Travolta took to Instagram Thursday to honor his late wife, Kelly Preston, on what would have been her 60th birthday.

"Happy birthday to my favorite dance partner! We love you and miss you Kelly," he wrote alongside a throwback image of the couple.

Travolta and Preston were married 28 years before she died after a two-year battle with breast cancer in July 2020. She was 57.

The "Grease" star announced the news of his wife’s passing in an Instagram post in 2020.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," Travolta wrote.

"She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," he added. "My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side."

The couple have two children: Ella, 22 and Ben 11. Preston and Travolta’s oldest son, Jett, died in January 2009 at 16.

In April, Travolta honored his son on what would’ve been his 30th birthday. The actor shared a black-and-white throwback photo showing Travolta smiling with young Jett in front of him.

"My dearest Jetty, I miss you more than words can say. I think about you everyday. Happy Birthday. Love, your Dad," Travolta captioned the post.

Ella commented on the actor's tribute to Jett at the time, writing, "Happy Birthday Jetty, we love you so much."

Jett, who was autistic and prone to having seizures, died while the family was on vacation in 2009 after he had a seizure in the bathtub that resulted in a head injury. In 2014, Travolta talked about the loss of his son in an interview at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, describing Jett’s death as "the worst thing that’s ever happened in my life."

Adding that he didn’t know if he was "going to make it," he said the Church of Scientology helped get him and his family through the loss.

"I will forever be grateful to Scientology for supporting me for two years solid, I mean Monday through Sunday," he said at the time, via the BBC.

"They didn't take a day off, working through different angles of the techniques to get through grief and loss and to make me feel that finally I could get through a day."