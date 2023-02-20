Expand / Collapse search
John Travolta's daughter Ella wishes her 'hero' father a happy 69th birthday in sweet post

Movie star Travolta celebrated his final year in his 60s

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
She's hopelessly devoted to her father!

Ella Bleu Travolta shared a sweet post to Instagram, celebrating her famous father John Travolta's 69th birthday. 

"Yesterday marked the birthday of my hero," she wrote alongside a cute picture with her father. 

"The most incredible father, friend and role model anyone could ask for. I love you, Daddy," she concluded the post.

Ella Travolta posted a sweet birthday tribute for her father, John Travolta, for his 69th birthday.

Ella Travolta posted a sweet birthday tribute for her father, John Travolta, for his 69th birthday. (Instagram)

JOHN TRAVOLTA HONORS LATE WIFE KELLY PRESTON WITH SWEET VIDEO DANCING WITH DAUGHTER

Ella, 22, is currently pursuing a career in music. 

Less than two months ago, she posted a video promoting her new song "No Thank You," where she asked her father if he wanted to hear her new song. He cheekily responded, "Aw, no thank you, honey."

Travolta commented on his daughter's birthday post, writing, "I love you to (sic) my dearest Ella. More than you know."

Ella is Travolta's only daughter with late wife Kelly Preston.

John and Ella Travolta appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" together in May.

John and Ella Travolta appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" together in May. (Randy Holmes)

The couple, who were married for nearly 30 years before her tragic death in 2020, also have two sons. 

Their eldest son, Jett passed away in 2009 after suffering from a seizure and hitting his head. Travolta and Preston went on to have their youngest son, Benjamin, less than two years later.

Ella has showered her mother and father with compliments in the past on her Instagram, often highlighting her appreciation for them. 

Kelly Preston and John Travolta shared three children.

Kelly Preston and John Travolta shared three children. (Gisela Schober)

For Father's Day last year, Ella captioned a photo alongside her father and brother Benjamin, "Happy Father’s Day, to the smartest, kindest, most generous man I know. Just by being yourself, you have taught me the most important lessons in life. Thank you for everything you do and for being my friend. I love you Daddy."

On Mother's Day, Ella wrote of the strong women in her life, alongside a photo with her mother when she was a child. 

"I’ve learned a lot from all of the strong and powerful women in my life," she captioned the photo. "I thank you all for being such wonderful role models. I miss and love you, mama. Happy Mothers to all of the wonderful moms out there!"

