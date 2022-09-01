John Travolta is a 'proud' dad as 11-year-old son completes new ninja training level

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

John Travolta is "so proud" of his 11-year-old son who just completed a new level of ninja training.

Travolta, 68, shared a video with fans this week of his son climbing and swinging from monkey bars.

"Ben just achieved a level 3 ninja and I'm so proud," he captioned the video.

Many cheered him on in the comments section.

"GREAT GOING BEN," actress Sharon Stone wrote.

Kristin Davis added, "Unreal!!!! So Amazing! Go Ben."

Travolta first showed off Ben's ninja training on Instagram in April.

"My Spider-Man Ben!" he captioned the first video, which featured Ben making his way through a ninja course.

The "Grease" star continued to show off his son's progress with another video in May, calling it the pre-teen's "new best."

Ben is the youngest child of Travolta and his late wife Kelly Preston. The couple shared three kids together: Ben, Ella and their late son Jett. Preston passed away in 2020 after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Jett passed away in 2009 while on vacation with the family in the Bahamas.

Travolta has been candid about how he approaches the topic of death with his children. The "Pulp Fiction" actor once shared a conversation he had with Ben about death during an interview.

"He said to me once, he said, 'Because Mom passed away, I'm afraid you're going to,'" John told Kevin Hart during an episode of "Hart to Heart." "And I said, 'Well, it's a very different thing.' And then I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life."

"But you know, Ben, you always love the truth and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they're going to go or when they're going to stay...Your brother left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57 and that was too young. But who's to say?'"