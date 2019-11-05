John Stamos jokes that his 1-year-old son Billy's first words were 'trust fund'

John Stamos' son, William “Billy” Christopher, may only be 18 months old, but that's not stopping him from thinking about his future finances.

While speaking to "Extra" on Monday at a red carpet event for ABC's upcoming special, "The Little Mermaid Live!," Stamos teased that his infant son's first words were "trust fund."

“He has a good sense of humor. That’s the milestone I like,” the beaming father said of Billy, whom he shares with wife Caitlin McHugh.

'FULLER HOUSE' STAR BOB SAGET SPEAKS OUT ON BRIBERY ALLEGATIONS AGAINST LORI LOUGHLIN

Stamos, 56, went on to reveal that Billy wasn't too thrilled about his dad's role as Chef Louis in the new movie.

“I tried to get him to watch The Little Mermaid, the movie, and he just goes, ‘Coco, Coco, Coco.’ He loves Coco,” said the "Full House" alum. “That’s what he dressed up as for Halloween: Coco.”

Sure enough, on Halloween, Stamos posted an Instagram photo of himself dressed up as Ernesto De La Cruz from the 2017 Disney film while holding his son in his arms.

JOHN STAMOS' WIFE CAITLIN MCHUGH HITS BACK AT BODY SHAMER TROLLING HER BIKINI POST

Although Billy is not the biggest fan of Stamos' role as the chef, it hasn't stopped the tiny tot from distracting his dad during rehearsals.

"I’m rehearsing my number, kinda for the first time on the stage — jumping on these tables, with knives and things — and all I could hear was 'Dada! Daddy! Dada! Dada!'" he said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight during Monday's red carpet event.

"I said, 'Dada’s gonna fall off the table if you don’t shut up, kid,'" Stamos jokingly added with a laugh.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Little Mermaid Live!" airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.