John Stamos opens up about struggle with sobriety, longtime costar Bob Saget's death

"Full House" star John Stamos revealed in a new interview that during a dark period of his life, he didn't care if he lived or died.

Known best for his role as Uncle Jesse Katsopolis on the family sitcom, Stamos is now a sober 59-year-old.

"I had Peter Pan syndrome, which is dangerous, you know," Stamos claimed in a new interview with "CBS Sunday Morning."

The actor candidly stated, "For the longest time when I was not sober, or I was fuzzy, I thought ‘I've done it all.’ I don't — I wouldn't — I don't want to kill myself, but I didn't care if I died."

BOB SAGET'S WIFE AND FRIENDS JOHN MAYER, JIMMY KIMMEL PAY EMOTIONAL TRIBUTE TO LATE STAR: 'INCREDIBLE MAN'

He continued, "If I was dead tomorrow, it's OK." But with hindsight, Stamos realized his mindset was faulty. "What was I thinking? I hadn't done it all. I still haven't done it all — not even close."

After landing his role on "Full House," Stamos garnered notoriety and was a household name. He also gained a brother in the late Bob Saget, his co-star on the show.

Saget unexpectedly passed away in January. Of him, Stamos said, "He was there for everything — all the good, all the bad. He was my brother; he’s the brother that I always wanted."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

While there has been an abundance of good, there has also been regretful bad in Stamos' past. In 2015, the actor was charged with a DUI.

"You know that faithful night… I got in my car, I thought I could drive, and I couldn't," he said of the incident. "I just have flashes in my mind about driving in circles… People were driving near me and they'd roll the window down and say, ‘Uncle Jesse, pull over.’"

The aftermath — rehab — is what Stamos calls "the hardest thing ever."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I thought I was fooling everybody, that's the thing," Stamos said of the darker period of his life.

Since then, he's experienced the good.

He landed the starring role as father to a son, Billy, and husband to his wife, Caitlin McHugh.