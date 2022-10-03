Expand / Collapse search
John Stamos opens up about struggle with sobriety, longtime costar Bob Saget's death

The actor also discussed the tragic passing of longtime costar Bob Saget

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
"Full House" star John Stamos revealed in a new interview that during a dark period of his life, he didn't care if he lived or died.

Known best for his role as Uncle Jesse Katsopolis on the family sitcom, Stamos is now a sober 59-year-old.

"I had Peter Pan syndrome, which is dangerous, you know," Stamos claimed in a new interview with "CBS Sunday Morning."

The actor candidly stated, "For the longest time when I was not sober, or I was fuzzy, I thought ‘I've done it all.’ I don't — I wouldn't — I don't want to kill myself, but I didn't care if I died."

John Stamos, who was charged with a DUI in 2015 and went to rehab, spoke candidly about his life after getting sober in a new interview with "CBS Sunday Morning."

John Stamos, who was charged with a DUI in 2015 and went to rehab, spoke candidly about his life after getting sober in a new interview with "CBS Sunday Morning." (Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb)

He continued, "If I was dead tomorrow, it's OK." But with hindsight, Stamos realized his mindset was faulty. "What was I thinking? I hadn't done it all. I still haven't done it all — not even close."

After landing his role on "Full House," Stamos garnered notoriety and was a household name. He also gained a brother in the late Bob Saget, his co-star on the show.

Saget unexpectedly passed away in January. Of him, Stamos said, "He was there for everything — all the good, all the bad. He was my brother; he’s the brother that I always wanted."

Bob Saget, left, and John Stamos played brother-in-laws Danny Tanner and Jesse Katsopolis on "Full House."

Bob Saget, left, and John Stamos played brother-in-laws Danny Tanner and Jesse Katsopolis on "Full House." (Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

While there has been an abundance of good, there has also been regretful bad in Stamos' past. In 2015, the actor was charged with a DUI.

"You know that faithful night… I got in my car, I thought I could drive, and I couldn't," he said of the incident. "I just have flashes in my mind about driving in circles… People were driving near me and they'd roll the window down and say, ‘Uncle Jesse, pull over.’"

The aftermath — rehab — is what Stamos calls "the hardest thing ever."

John Stamos married Caitlin McHugh in 2018. They share a son, Billy, 5.

John Stamos married Caitlin McHugh in 2018. They share a son, Billy, 5. (Matt Winkelmeyer)

"I thought I was fooling everybody, that's the thing," Stamos said of the darker period of his life.

Since then, he's experienced the good. 

He landed the starring role as father to a son, Billy, and husband to his wife, Caitlin McHugh.

