John Stamos gets emotional on Jodie Sweetin helping him with his sobriety: 'This is Jodie’s legacy'

John Stamos got to give a heartfelt thanks to his “Fuller House” co-star Jodie Sweetin for changing the course of his life through sobriety.

The 55-year-old star had the opportunity to introduce Sweetin at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles Thursday to present her with the Writers in Treatment’s Experience, Strength and Hope Award for her book about her journey to sobriety “Unsweetined” as well as the advocacy she’s done for the recovery community.

While introducing the former “Full House,” and current “Fuller House,” star, Variety reports that Stamos choked back tears as he described the impact that Sweetin had on his own journey of sobriety.

“It took me a long time, a long time disappointing everyone who cared about me, culminating in a terrible DUI where I could have killed somebody,” Stamos said. “I hit rock bottom. Jodie lovingly allowed me to walk my own path and when I finally humbled myself to ask for your help, I realized that the perky little blabbermouth had become the master of wisdom and was right by my side during some of the most difficult days of my life.”

The outlet reports that Sweetin was instrumental in organizing 12-step meetings for Stamos both at his house and on the set of the Netflix sitcom revival.

“Thank God, my wife and my new son will only know me as a sober husband and father,” the actor said. “This is Jodie’s legacy in my life.”

Stamos also took to Instagram to share his affection and gratitude for his on-screen niece.

“Proud moment last night honoring @jodiesweetin at the Experience, Hope & Strength Awards. Who knew this little blonde scene-stealer in a side pony-tale would grow up and change so many lives. (Mine included) Her sobriety is inspirational to say the least. Congrats Jodie on this award recognizing your extraordinary journey. You give so many people HOPE. Love you! UJ.”

After introducing Sweetin, who is eight years sober, she took the time to congratulate him on his four years of sobriety.

“John, I’m so proud of you and it’s been the greatest thing to watch someone that you love have the light come back on again,” she said.