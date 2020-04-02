John Mellencamp dating beauty professional Nurse Jamie

Amid all the coronavirus chaos, John Mellencamp seems to have found new love.

The 68-year-old musician is now dating television personality and celebrity beauty expert Nurse Jamie, whose real name is Jamie Sue Sherrill.

A source told E! News, "They are really happy together. They are both from the same small town in southern Indiana." They've reportedly been together since January but neither has confirmed the relationship publicly.

Mellencamp was previously engaged to actress Meg Ryan but they reportedly called it off in November.

People magazine reported at the time that the couple finally pulled the plug on their engagement due to the rocker having cold feet about jumping into a fourth marriage.

“He didn’t want to get married again,” a source told the outlet.

He was previously wed to Priscilla Esterline, Victoria Granucci and Elaine Irwin before getting together with Ryan.

"He loves her, but marriage never seemed to be a part of it,” the source added. “It’s unclear how important a marriage was to Meg. But they spent a lot of time together and it’s too bad they split. They really got along so well together.”

Mellencamp and Ryan were first romantically linked in 2011. They broke up in 2014, got back together about a year later, called it quits again in 2015 and reunited one last time in 2017.

Mellencamp has five children, including daughter Teddi Mellencamp from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” He just became a grandfather for the fourth time when Teddi gave birth to her third child, a baby girl named Dove, in February.

Ryan shares son Jack Quaid with ex-husband Dennis Quaid.

