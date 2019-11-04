Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp call off their engagement: reports

Multiple outlets report Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp have called off their engagement following weeks of rumors that they were splitting up after dating on-and-off since 2011.

People reports that the couple finally pulled the plug on their engagement due to the rocker having cold feet about jumping into a fourth marriage.

“He didn’t want to get married again,” a source told the outlet.

He was previously wed to Priscilla Esterline, Victoria Granucci and Elaine Irwin before getting together with Ryan.

MEG RYAN TALKS JOHN MELLENCAMP ENGAGEMENT AND RETURN TO ROMCOMS

"He loves her, but marriage never seemed to be a part of it,” the source added. “It’s unclear how important a marriage was to Meg. But they spent a lot of time together and it’s too bad they split. They really got along so well together.”

The outlet notes that rumors swirled that the pair were finished when the “When Harry Met Sally” actress was seen walking around town without her engagement ring.

DENNIS QUAID GUSHES ABOUT MEG RYAN, JOHN MELLENCAMP'S ENGAGEMENT

Us Weekly previously reported that Ryan was the one to call it quits, specifically noting that she has no regrets.

Reps for the couple did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Ryan announced their engagement roughly one year ago on Instagram by sharing a crude sketch of herself and Mellencamp holding hands with the simple caption: “ENGAGED!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Although they’ve been romantically linked since 2011, they broke up in 2014 only to get back together about a year later. They called it quits again in 2015 only to reunite in 2017. She shares son Jack Quaid with ex-husband Dennis Quaid. Meanwhile, he has five children, including daughter Teddi Mellencamp from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”