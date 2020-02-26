Teddi Mellencamp gives birth to third child with husband Edwin Arroyave

She has arrived!

Teddi Mellencamp gave birth to her third child, a baby girl, with husband Edwin Arroyave on Tuesday, she announced on social media.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, 38, smiled wide while holding her new bundle of joy alongside Arroyave in an Instagram photo posted Wednesday.

The post came hours after Mellencamp had fun with her followers by giving them a sneak peek inside her hospital room as Arroyave doted on her.

"Did you get clear liquids? Did you get crushed ice? That's the best part of the hospital," the upbeat reality star asked her husband in an Instagram Story, adding with a laugh, "I don't think he got the crushed ice."

Mellencamp joked that she was "screaming" and "crying" after receiving an epidural but confirmed she was "healthy and good" afterward.

"Life's pretty great right now," Mellencamp said in another Instagram Story on Tuesday.

She then shared an adorable photo tickling her daughter's newborn feet as "My Girl" by The Temptations appropriately played in the background.

Mellencamp has yet to reveal what she and Arroyave named their little one. Back in December, the couple narrowed down their girl names to four: Presley, Shay, Selena and Dove.

“We are a house divided. 💕👶,” she captioned a snap while asking for the public's help.

On Monday, Arroyave also kept mum on his daughter's new name but complimented his wife for being a "champ in the delivery room" in an Instagram update of his own.

The couple already share daughter Slate, 7, and son Cruz, 5. Arroyave also has an 11-year-old daughter, Isabella, from a previous relationship.