Dennis Quaid gushes about Meg Ryan, John Mellencamp's engagement

No bitterness here!

Dennis Quaid couldn't be happier for ex-wife Meg Ryan's recent engagement to singer John Mellencamp.

“I’m so happy for them, I really am,” Quaid, 64, told Us Weekly on Sunday. “Love is always a great thing, you know?”

Still, they're not quite so close as for him to toast the happy couple at their nuptials.

“I haven’t been invited,” he admitted. “But I’m really happy for them.”

Ryan, 57, and Mellencamp, 67, announced their engagement in November.

The "Sleepless in Seattle" actress previously gushed of her romance with the "Jack and Diane" rocker, "What’s great about now is that John and I are so free to have fun. Maybe that freedom is about being a million years old. But I sometimes think relationships are for aliens. Who does it? Who can do it? I don’t know how any of us ever do."

Ryan and Quaid met while filming the 1988 film “D.O.A.” They married in 1991.

They split in June 2000 and finalized their divorce in 2001.