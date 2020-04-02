John Mayer on ex Jessica Simpson's tell-all book: 'I've heard some bits'

John Mayer doesn't have much interest in picking up Jessica Simpson's book.

Mayer and Simpson dated after the latter's divorce from Nick Lachey, which means that he makes an appearance in Simpson's new tell-all memoir "Open Book." Per People magazine, the pair met in 2005 and started seeing each other the following year.

While chatting with Andy Cohen recently, the 42-year-old singer-songwriter discussed the book.

"I've heard about it," Mayer said, per Entertainment Tonight. "I've heard some bits."

The book takes a deep dive into the relationship between Simpson, 39, and Mayer, detailing her insecurities in the relationship and the infamous 2010 Playboy interview in which Mayer referred to Simpson as "sexual napalm."

Speaking to Cohen, 51, Mayer said: "As Pee-wee Herman says in 'Pee-wee's Big Adventure' before the movie of his life is about to play out at the end, he's not watching the movie, and the reason he's not watching the movie, he says, 'I don't have to watch it, Dottie, I lived it.' And I think that's prescient here."

In January, Simpson told People magazine that she was "floored and embarrassed" by Mayer's comments to Playboy.

"A woman and how they are in bed is not something that is ever talked about," she said. "It was shocking."

Simpson said she found his comments to be out of character, but ultimately very telling.

"He was the most loyal person on the planet and when I read that he wasn’t, that was it for me,” she said. “I erased his number. He made it easy for me to walk away.”

Mayer would tell The New York Times in 2017 that his comments were "far out of touch."