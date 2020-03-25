John Mayer mocks celebrities singing 'Imagine' amid coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Singer John Mayer introduced some levity to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic while taking a lighthearted jab at the celebrities who sang John Lennon’s “Imagine” on social media last week.

The 42-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a mini-episode of his “Current Mood” series in which he jokingly explained that he was asked by “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot to be a part of her mashup of people singing the song.

“Hey everyone, John here with a Current Mood Mini. So, this week, Gal Gadot and a bevy of other celebrities released a rendition of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine.’ It went far and wide across the internet,” Mayer began his video message.

“I have to come clean about something,” he continued. “They actually asked me to be a part of it, and I totally misunderstood the assignment, and thought they wanted me to sing ‘Imagine‘ by Ariana Grande, from her 2019 smash hit album, 'Thank U, Next.' They were nice enough to send over a cut. Take a look.”

The video then cuts to Gadot’s original video showing her, Kristen Wiig and Jamie Dornan singing the opening lines of Lennon’s version. From there, it abruptly cuts to Mayer singing Grande’s lyrics: “Me with no makeup/ You in the bath tub/ Bubbles and bubbly.”

The video continues showing James Marsden and Sarah Silverman continuing to sing Lennon’s song before cutting back to Mayer who sings: “Imagine a world like that/ Imagine a world like that.”

Once more the video shows Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman and Zoe Kravitz singing the late former Beatle’s solo hit before going back to Mayer who belted: “Click, click, click, and post/ Drip, drip, dripped in gold.”

When it’s all over, Mayer jokingly shrugs to the camera.

“Am I sorry? Not even close,” he says. “But am I not sorry? Well, now that’s a whole different question with a whole different answer. You’re damn right I’m not sorry.”

“And by the way, everything Ariana sings about in the song, sure sounds good right about now,” Mayer concludes. “We’ll see you tomorrow night on Current Mood: Live. Until then, take good care of yourselves, smile when you can, laugh when the opportunity comes up, and we’ll see you soon.”

Gadot’s original video enlisted the help of several celebrities but was not given the reception on social media they were likely hoping for. Many online felt the video was out-of-touch with the tone across the country in which countless Americans are losing their jobs as social distancing orders going into effect.