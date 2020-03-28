John Callahan, star of 'All My Children,' dead at 66

John Callahan, best known for his role on "All My Children," has died. He was 66.

Callahan's former wife, Eva LaRue, with whom he shares daughter Kaya, 18, announced his passing in a touching post on Instagram, calling the veteran soap star's personality "bigger than life."

"May Flights of Angels Wing You to Your Rest my Dear Friend. Your bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. We are devastated-My great friend, co parent partner, and loving father to Kaya," LaRue captioned a series of photos of the star.

'ALL MY CHILDREN' ALUM CAMERON MATHISON SAYS HE HAS KIDNEY CANCER

"That big belly laugh, bear hugs, bad puns, ability to harmonize to any song, great kitchen table singing-fests, and two steppin bad ass! “Johnny Numbers”, my All My Children soap stud, the great time keeper, Beatles fanatic ( I wish to God we could go back to “Yesterday”)... Kaya and I are beyond broken hearted, so stunned, sorry that my thoughts are a mess."

"You gave the best most beautifully written tributes, and I am at a complete loss for words right now for you.I hope Heaven has baseball and that your team always wins! The Yankees has just lost their biggest Fan. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼," her post concluded.

LaRue did not share his cause of death but Variety has reported he suffered a stroke at his home in Palm Springs, Calif.

MARJ DUSAY, VETERAN 'GUIDING LIGHT,' 'ALL MY CHILDREN' SOAP STAR, DEAD AT 83

Callahan married LaRue, his "All My Children" co-star, in 1996 and the pair split in 2004.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1953, Callahan landed his first television role in 1982 as a reporter in an episode of "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers," according to Deadline. In 1986, the actor secured his first recurring role on "Falcon Crest," which he appeared on for two years.

The actor was best known for his portrayal as Edmund Grey on "All My Children," which began in 1992. He also appeared on "Days of Our Lives," "The Bay," "General Hospital" and "Desperate Housewives," among other television dramas.

'THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS' STAR KRISTOFF ST. JOHN'S CAUSE OF DEATH REVEALED

The actor's IMDb page lists his final completed project as portraying character Clyde in thriller "Loyalty."

The Daytime Emmys reacted to the news on its Twitter account on Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We're devastated to share that John Callahan passed away earlier today. Sending our deepest condolences to Eva La Rue and all his loved ones," the tweet reads.

A rep for Callahan and LaRue did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.