Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Departed
Published

Marj Dusay, veteran 'Guiding Light,' 'All My Children' soap star, dead at 83

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Jan. 29Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Jan. 29

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Jan. 29 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Veteran soap opera actress Marj Dusay has died. She was 83.

The actress, who played Alexandra Spaulding on "Guiding Light" for over two decades, passed away on Tuesday, her stepdaughter confirmed in a Facebook post.

‘THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS,’ ‘GENERAL HOSPITAL’ STARS DISH ON WHY SOAP OPERAS REMAIN SO POPULAR IN 2019

Marj Dusay arrives to the 19th Annual Broadway Flea Market &amp; Grand Auction For Broadway Cares on the patio of Bolzano's Bar Cucina, Sept. 25, 2005 in New York City. 

Marj Dusay arrives to the 19th Annual Broadway Flea Market &amp; Grand Auction For Broadway Cares on the patio of Bolzano's Bar Cucina, Sept. 25, 2005 in New York City.  (Fernando Leon/Getty Images)

"I'm so very sad to have to tell you that my stepmother Marj passed away peacefully yesterday morning in her sleep. She was quite a woman and had quite a grand life. She was deeply loved and will be deeply missed," Elizabeth Perine wrote.

In addition to "Guiding Light," Dusay appeared in a number of soap operas, including "Days of Our Lives," "All My Children" and "Capitol."

'GUIDING LIGHT' SOAP OPERA CANCELED AFTER 72-YEAR RUN

Marj Dusay passed away on Jan. 28 at the age of 83, her stepdaughter confirmed.

Marj Dusay passed away on Jan. 28 at the age of 83, her stepdaughter confirmed. (Fernando Leon/Getty Images)

She is also remembered for playing an alien named Kara on the original "Star Trek," in an episode titled "Spock's Brain."

The successful actress also played Blair's mother on the sitcom "Facts of Life." She made her big-screen debut in the 1967 Elvis movie "Clambake," in addition to making appearances on "Pride and Loyalty," "Murder, She Wrote" and "Sons and Daughters."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dusay was born Marjorie Mahoney on Feb. 20, 1936 in Russell, Kan.. She attended Kansas University and started out her career in modeling before segueing into comedy and acting.