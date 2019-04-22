Joanna Gaines posts throwback photo of herself as a kid

Baby Jo!

"Fixer Upper" star Joanna Gaines shared an adorable throwback photo of herself as a kid over the weekend to thank everyone for all of the birthday wishes.

"Thanks for all the Birthday love! It was a good day," the design guru captioned the picture, which featured a young Gaines — wearing a pink striped top paired with simple stud earrings and a necklace with her hair pulled back — smiling for the camera.

“I can’t believe this was last year #happybdayjo,” Gaines' go-to carpenter Clint Harp teased in the comments.

On Friday, the Magnolia brand co-founder celebrated her 41st birthday with breakfast in bed courtesy of husband Chip Gaines and the couple's 9-month-old son Crew.

“Crew is ready to surprise ⁦@joannagaines⁩ with breakfast in bed.. happy birthday Joanna! #AkaMom,” Chip wrote alongside a sweet snap of baby Crew sitting on the couch ahead of the surprise.

Earlier this month, the couple — who are also parents to children: Drake, 14, Ella, 13, Duke, 10, and Emmie, 9 — confirmed they are developing their own network, which will be released in the summer of 2020 and will replace Discovery’s DIY Network.