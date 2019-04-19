Chip Gaines surprises Joanna with breakfast in bed for her birthday

Joanna Gaines had an adorable surprise visitor with her birthday breakfast in bed on Friday morning.

The 41-year-old designer’s husband, Chip, tweeted a picture of their 9-month-old son Crew sitting on the couch ahead of the surprise.

“Crew is ready to surprise ⁦@joannagaines⁩ with breakfast in bed.. happy birthday Joanna! #AkaMom,” Chip tweeted.

The couple has four other children: Drake, 14, Ella, 13, Duke, 10, and Emmie, 9.

On Monday, the former “Fixer Upper” stars were named among the most influential people on the annual TIME 100 list, and their tribute was penned by Tim Tebow.

“Joanna and Chip Gaines are two incredible people with incredible hearts,” Tebow wrote.

The former NFL quarterback went on to praise their hard work and generosity and lauded their ability to impact people’s lives first on their hit HGTV show "Fixer Uppers" and “soon with their own TV network.”

Earlier this month, the couple confirmed they are developing their own network, which will be released in the summer of 2020 and will replace Discovery’s DIY Network.

Last week at Discovery, Inc's Upfronts at the Lincoln Center, the couple shared their hopes for the network, saying they want it to “bring families together” and “build bridges in communities.”

The Gaines — who have built their lifestyle and home empire, Magnolia, over the years — also emphasized to the audience that if they can make it, anyone can.

