Chip and Joanna Gaines announce new coffee shop business

“Fixer Upper” fans will quite literally be able to enjoy a cup of “Jo” (plus Chip) thanks to the Gaines’ latest venture: a coffee shop in the heart of their Magnolia empire.

In recent days, reps for the Waco, Texas, power couple have confirmed that the former HGTV stars will soon be "breaking ground" on a java shop, conveniently located just one block away from their Magnolia Market at the Silos.

“I can confirm that we will be breaking ground on our newest project, a coffee shop, early next month — our tentative plan is to open by year’s end,” Magnolia spokesman John Marsicano dished to People on Feb. 19. “An official name for the coffee shop has not yet been announced, but we’re excited to share more details in the coming weeks!”

Located at 418 S. Eighth Street, the yet unnamed café will feature a stocked coffee bar, variety of teas and a slew of fresh-baked pastries, in addition to a to-go window and seating both in and out of doors, the Waco Tribune-Herald reports.

Not only is the coffee shop a logical addition to the Gaines’ Magnolia omnibrand – over 30,000 fans are said to visit the white-hot Magnolia Market each week – but the new project is likely near and dear to Joanna’s own heart. The busy mom of five and business owner has long vocalized her love for the magical java drink.

"I always like to have coffee with me, and I just sip on it when I need a little extra energy,” the 40-year-old has said, as per Country Living.

Fans of the hit home renovation and design show, too, will remember Joanna often floating through construction spaces and powering through meetings with her signature cup of joe in hand.

