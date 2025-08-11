Joanna Gaines, Lauren Sánchez Bezos share heartbreak and joy as they send kids off to college

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

School will soon be back in session and tons of celebrities are preparing to send their kids off to college.

Lauren Sánchez Bezos got emotional last week after sending her son, Evan, off to college while Julie Bowen's son Oliver will be a freshman at the University of Oregon in September.

Heather and Terry Dubrow's daughter, Katarina, will be a freshman at Yale this fall. Heather previously told Fox News Digital that as much as she is excited for her daughter, she will always worry about her.

"I mean, you always worry when your kid is off to college, right? It's a whole new environment. And not only are they still going to school and dealing with social issues, but they're adulting, you know, they're living on their own and doing their laundry and eating meals with all these new people and all of that. It's a lot to take in.

"And I think the take-home message for all of them is, you know, make sure you're eating properly, make sure you're exercising, make a study plan, stick to a routine, call home, take deep breaths and protect your peace," she said.

Here is a look at stars sending their kids off to college this fall.

Lauren Sánchez Bezos' son

The wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos took to Instagram to share a heartfelt moment with her son setting up his dormitory.

"Dropped off Evan at college today. 18 years of early mornings, late night snacks and family dinners... and then there he was building his own dorm cabinet," Sánchez Bezos wrote, as she reflected on an emotional moment.

"A small thing but in that moment I saw the start of his next chapter. Proud. Heartbroken. Grateful," she added.

Earlier this month, proud mom Sánchez Bezos also took to social media to document her son’s journey to college.

In an Instagram Story, Sánchez Bezos related to other moms trying to process the moment when their little kids suddenly aren’t so little anymore.

"Shout out to all the moms who feel like we were just dropping off our kids at kindergarten... then you blink and now we are packing them up for college. I'm in tears!" she shared.

Sánchez Bezos shared a photo Saturday of large blue bags that appeared filled with dorm essentials, sitting in front of framed comic book artwork.

According to People, Sanchez Bezos announced on her Instagram story in December that Evan would be attending the University of Miami this fall.

Tobey Maguire's daughter

"Spider-Man" star Tobey Maguire is sending his daughter off to college in September.

Maguire's ex-wife, Jennifer Meyer, took to Instagram in May to share photos of their daughter's high school graduation. "Congratulations Ruby!!!!! Graduate of our dreams. We are so proud of you in every way. We love love love love love you baby," she captioned the carousel of images.

Tobey and Jennifer posed with Ruby in one of the shots.

Julie Bowen's son – University of Oregon

"Modern Family" star Julie Bowen is gearing up to send her son Oliver Phillips off to the University of Oregon in September.

In an interview with E! News in July, Bowen confirmed her son's college plans.

"He’s going to college. He’s going to [the University of] Oregon. He’s very, very excited," she told the outlet at the time.

Oliver was planning on making the trip to Oregon alone, but Julie had other plans.

"He doesn’t know I’m gonna road-trip up to Oregon. He said he’s road-tripping and I’m like, ‘I’m coming with you,'" she told the outlet.

Bowen is excited for her son, who she shares with her ex-husband, Scott Phillips, but she admitted that she's "terrified that he’s being released onto the world."

"I love that kid, I love him so much. But I do wonder – nature versus nurture. You do so much parenting, and then you’re like, ‘You were always gonna be this person. You’re always gonna be who you are,'" she said.

In June, Julie took to Instagram to share photos from Oliver's high shook graduation. In the shots, her son was seen smoking a large cigar.

"To the most original, interesting, and funny kid I know… congratulations @itsoliverphillips! You are a high school graduate! The future is yours (but that cigar will definitely make you puke)," Bowen captioned her post.

Joanna and Chip Gaines' daughter

Joanna Gaines is sharing the difficulties that have come with sending her daughter, Ella, off to college for the first time and saying goodbye to her son, Drake, as he tackles his third year of college.

On Aug. 10, Gaines took to Instagram and shared a room full of boxes with an emotional caption.

"They told me it would go by quicker than I think. That the days are slow but the years are fast. And darn it if they were right. This beautiful gift of time has roared past us all just like I was told."

"Help me to embrace change with a heart filled with hope for the part I know to be truer than the rest – my kids and I may have been made for each other, but I also believe they were made for more. More experiences, more knowledge, more growing than could ever happen within our walls," Gaines said.

She continued, "My oldest son left for his third year of college while my oldest daughter packs for her first year across the country. This season already feels like one big, breathless surrender. Lord, how do I hold them close while also letting go?"

Gaines signed off by addressing parents who are sending their kids off to college and those who still have their children at home.

"And let’s all lean on each other when the time comes to hold it together," she concluded.

Joanna and Chip Gaines are parents to five children: Ella, Drake, Crew, Emmie and Duke. The Gaineses have not shared where Ella or Drake are attending college.

Patrick Dempsey's son

"Grey's Anatomy" star Patrick Dempsey celebrated his twin sons Darby and Sullivan's high school graduation in May.

Patrick took to Instagram at the time and shared a photo with his wife Jillian and their sons.

"Graduation!! So proud of you boys and cannot wait to see where the next chapter of your lives will take you!" he captioned the photo.

The boys graduated from Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences in Santa Monica, California.

Heather and Terry Dubrow's daughter – Yale

Heather and Terry Dubrow's daughter, Katarina, is heading to Yale at the end of August.

Terry told Fox News Digital, "For me, she's a uniquely brilliant kid. I mean, she was going to an amazing school. She got the highest scores. She was, you know, the greatest recommendation, the straight A's. She's super gifted, but she's a little scattered. We forget, we're concerned. She's the type of person who'll set her wallet down at a party."

Terry's wife chimed in on her thoughts on Katarina heading to the Ivy League in a few weeks.

"I mean, I would tell you as a mother, I think I've been really good at enjoying each of the stages. I love the baby stage, the toddler stage. I mean the middle school stage, not so much, but the rest of it, amazing. But watching each of our kids go off and find their passion and fly and start, you know, figuring out what they want to do with their lives. It's a really cool thing. So we just have one little guy left at home. He's going to get through high school and then Terry and I are free," she said.

In April, Heather took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter's decision to head to Yale.

"CONGRATULATIONS KATARINA!!!!" the proud mom wrote. "We are so proud of you and excited to watch you SHINE in college !!!! WE LOVE YOU," she captioned the images.

Linda Evangelista's son

Linda Evangelista's son, Augustin James, will be heading to college this fall.

In June, Evangelista shared images of Augustin's graduation, which included his father, French billionaire François-Henri Pinault, and his wife, Salma Hayek.

"Then this happened. 🎓♥️✨🙏🏻 I’m one proud momma. Blessed blessed blessed…" Linda captioned her carousel of images.

The last slide of Evangelista's Instagram post was Augustin's graduation cake. "Congratulations Augie, David, Eli and Dylan!" the cake read. Included on the cake were USC's logo and Yale's logo. It's unclear exactly where Augustin will attend college.

Buddy Valastro's son – Syracuse

Buddy Valastro's son Marco is heading to Syracuse at the end of the month.

The "Cake Boss" star took to Instagram in June to congratulate his son on his high school graduation and shared his college plans.

"Congratulations Marco! Graduated and now college-bound, right alongside your brother at Syracuse! Proud doesn’t even begin to cover it. Go show them what you’re made of, we love you," Buddy captioned his post.

Naomi Watts' son

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber's son graduated from high school this year.

Liev took to Instagram in June to share an image of Sasha's graduation. Naomi was in the shot, as well as the former couple's current partners: Taylor Neisen and Billy Crudup. Naomi and Liev split in 2016.

"The graduate!!!" Liev simply captioned the image.