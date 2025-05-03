Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Detroit Lions

Lions coach Dan Campbell wrestles giant bean bag on daughter's college move-out day

Campbell's daughter attends Michigan State

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 3 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 3

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is spending the offseason doing what many parents find themselves doing this time of year: moving their kids back home from college. 

Campbell was helping his daughter Piper pack up her college dorm at Michigan State this weekend after she finished up her freshman year, but it appears that one piece of furniture gave the NFL coach a hard time.  

Dan Campbell stressed out

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell puts his hand to his face as he responds to questions about Aidan Hutchinson's injury during a news conference after his team's NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024.  (AP Photo/Jerome Miron)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Campbell’s wife, Holly, posted a video of him moving a massive bean bag out of the dorm, and into the back of a truck, to Instagram on Friday.  

"I brought some muscle, and a truck," Holly can be heard saying in the video. 

Once he was able to load up the monstrosity, Campbell got into the back of the truck to wrestle it into place. 

NFL DEFENSIVE LINEMAN JOHN COMINSKY RETIRES AT 29 DUE TO INJURIES

"Imagine seeing THE Dan Campbell and fam on campus struggling with a love sac," one person commented on the post. 

"Love how DC is literally just a normal dad moving his daughter home from school for the summer. You guys rule," another added. 

Dan Campbell watches

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, September 15, 2024. (IMAGN)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Campbell and the rest of the Lions coaching staff will return for work later this month when OTAs begin on May 28. Mandatory minicamp will follow beginning on June 10. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.