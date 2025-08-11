Joanna Gaines says college sendoff is 'one big, breathless surrender' in emotional post

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Joanna Gaines is sharing the difficulties that have come with sending her daughter, Ella, off to college for the first time and saying goodbye to her son, Drake, as he tackles his third year of college.

On Sunday, Gaines took to Instagram and shared a room full of boxes with an emotional caption.

"They told me it would go by quicker than I think. That the days are slow but the years are fast. And darn it if they were right. This beautiful gift of time has roared past us all just like I was told."

APP USERS CLICK HERE

"Help me to embrace change with a heart filled with hope for the part I know to be truer than the rest—my kids and I may have been made for each other, but I also believe they were made for more. More experiences, more knowledge, more growing than could ever happen within our walls," Gaines said.

CHIP AND JOANNA GAINES' MAGNOLIA NETWORK BACKLASH PUTS HOME RENOVATION STAR IN HOT SEAT

She continued, "My oldest son left for his third year of college while my oldest daughter packs for her first year across the country. This season already feels like one big, breathless surrender. Lord, how do I hold them close while also letting go?"

"My oldest son left for his third year of college while my oldest daughter packs for her first year across the country. This season already feels like one big, breathless surrender. Lord, how do I hold them close while also letting go?" — Joanna Gaines

Gaines signed off by addressing parents who are sending their kids off to college and those who still have their children at home.

"And let’s all lean on each other when the time comes to hold it together," she concluded.

Joanna and Chip Gaines are parents to five children: Ella, Drake, Crew, Emmie and Duke.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Earlier Sunday, Joanna shared an Instagram reel enjoying one last family dinner before two of her kids head off to college.

"Gulp. Last dinner together before our oldest heads back to college and our second is about to leave home for her freshman year."

"Thankful for the group hug and all the puppies to help me work through my wide range of emotions. And also Crew's motor bike, it made me feel like a kid again. I love you kids so much," she captioned her video.

Joanna has not shared where Ella and Drake are enrolled in college.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In July, Joanna told People it was going to be harder for her to say goodbye to Ella than it was to send Drake off.

"Ella, our second kiddo, she's graduating this year, so we're going through that again with another kid leaving the nest and trying to stay emotionally stable."

Chip asked, "Do you think this is going to be harder [than with Drake?]"

Joanna replied, "Yes. I think there's an emotional difference. With Ella, we love to go to antiques shops, plant shops and go get coffee — that's our rhythm. I kind of feel like I'm losing a friend in my everyday life. It feels like what's coming this summer will be a tidal wave of emotions, and I am not going to brace; I'm going to stand there and take it with him."