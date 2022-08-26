Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted shopping on Italian honeymoon

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Love is in the air!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been spotted traveling around Italy on their honeymoon, most recently in Milan.

The happy newlyweds were seen holding hands and shopping in a high-end boutique.

The "On the Floor" singer stunned in a white crop top with white jeans and platform heels. She topped off her look with a white fedora hat and gold jewelry, while holding a white purse with chic embellishments.

Affleck, 50, was wearing a navy blue button-up shirt over a white t-shirt with denim jeans, white sneakers and aviator sunglasses.

As the "Batman" actor locked one hand with Lopez, 53, fans got a look at Affleck’s newest accessory on his other hand -- his shining gold wedding band.

The pair stopped for photos with a crowd of fans, as people welcomed them during their shopping adventure. Lopez is seen with one hand over her new husband’s shoulder, and they smiled for the cameras.

Last weekend, the duo tied the knot for the second time with a three-day wedding extravaganza at Affleck’s $8.9 million Georgia estate. They first got married in a small, low-key ceremony at Las Vegas’s Little White Wedding Chapel last month.

The "Marry Me" actress wore three gorgeous wedding dresses all designed by Ralph Lauren for her lavish Georgia nuptials to the Academy Award-winning actor.

The fashion designer detailed how he created the stunning designs in a YouTube video titled, "The Making of a Moment with Jennifer Lopez," illustrating his process as he created the beautiful gowns.