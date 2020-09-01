Jimmy Kimmel ending hiatus the day after he hosts Emmys

Jimmy Kimmel’s summer-long hiatus from hosting his late-night show is coming to an end the day after he hosts the Emmy Awards.

The comedian announced in June that he would be taking a break from hosting his long-running ABC late-night show. The 52-year-old made sure to note that there’s nothing wrong in his life or with his family that led to the decision. He simply said at the time that he needed a break after playing host for so long.

“Tonight is my last new show for the summer. I’m taking the summer off to spend even more time with my family,” he explained. “I’ve been doing this job for almost 18 years. I’ve done 3,130 shows.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kimmel’s summer break will officially end on Sept. 21, the day after he hosts the Emmy Awards. It will also mark his return to the El Capitan studio in Hollywood after recording episodes from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He’ll join fellow late-night hosts such as Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers, who have all returned to work in some capacity after broadcasting from home.

The outlet also reports that “Jimmy Kimmel Live” will revert back to its regular hour-long format after reducing the show’s runtime to a half-hour and forging ahead for the summer with a series of celebrity guest hosts.

The initial announcement came as Kimmel was dealing with backlash for using the “N-word” in a past sketch in which he impersonated Snoop Dogg as well as heightened criticism over his use of blackface while impersonating former NBA star Karl Malone in several past sketches. However, the host noted at the time that his summerlong break had been planned for weeks prior to the controversy, which he apologized for in a lengthy statement shortly after his break began.

As The New York Post notes, Kimmel briefly took time off from the show in 2017 when his son was born with a congenital disease and had to undergo multiple surgeries on his heart. In that time, celebrities like Shaquille O’Neal, Dave Grohl, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt, Tracee Ellis Ross, Neil Patrick Harris and Melissa McCarthy filled in for him.

He turned the show over to a guest host again in March when he asked former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg to sit behind his desk. Prior to that, he turned the reins over to “Captain Marvel” actress Brie Larson in December.