Brie Larson's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' dress goes viral

“Avengers: Endgame” and “Captain Marvel” star Brie Larson is trending worldwide on Twitter after stunning fans with her revealing dress on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

With Jimmy Kimmel out hosting the “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family & Good Times” special, Larson was brought on as a guest host for the popular nightly talk show. Rocking a low-cut dress, Larson left fans amazing and she quickly became a worldwide trend on Twitter.

Several fans had praise for Larson, with one fan noting that he knew Larson would end up trending for her low-cut dress.

“I knew #BrieLarson was gonna trend on Twitter today soon as I saw her on on #JimmyKimmel ...I had to stop to my channel surfing too! 👀 She looks good! 🤤👀😂,” the fan wrote.

“It is possible to love someone, respect their talent, and admire their epic cleavage, all at the same time,” one user questioned.

"This is probably my favourtie outfit on Brie Larson to date...WOW. If you didn't know before, God is A WOMAN."