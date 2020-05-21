Jimmy Kimmel responds to WH press secretary's 'scolding' over hydroxychloroquine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Jimmy Kimmel responded Wednesday night to what he described as a “scolding” from White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany over a joke he made earlier in the week about President Trump taking hydroxychloroquine to prevent the coronavirus.

“Apparently that message resonated," Kimmel said on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," "because I got a scolding from White House press secretary number four, Kayleigh Mc-a-looney. She’s definitely still getting her hair colored, right? Anyway, thank you for watching, Kayleigh. It’s always nice to welcome a new fan.”

Kimmel had joked that Trump was “trying to kill himself” by using the drug, which some medical experts say can cause life-threatening heart problems.

McEnany responded Wednesday at a White House news briefing, naming Kimmel among several other media figures whom she cited for their "apoplectic" hydroxychloroquine coverage. Also targeted were MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and CNN's Chris Cuomo.

Trump has been extolling the potential benefits of hydroxychloroquine since the beginning of the crisis, but medical experts and health officials have debated how effective the anti-malaria drug is for either preventing or treating the coronavirus.

McEnany stressed the drug is not meant to be used without a prescription and confirmed Trump had been prescribed it by his doctor.

Kimmel recently apologized after he showed a misleading clip of Vice Presdient Mike Pence carrying an empty box of personal protective equipment (PPE) to a hospital.

"it would appear that @vp was joking about carrying empty boxes for a staged publicity stunt," Kimmel tweeted after he was criticized for saying Pence asked his team if he could wheel the boxes in "just for the camera."

"The full video reveals that he was carrying full boxes for a staged publicity stunt. My apologies. I know how dearly this administration values truth," he added sarcastically.