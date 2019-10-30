Jim Edmonds says marriage drama has been ‘emotionally exhausting,’ is ‘hoping for peace’

Jim Edmonds is speaking out.

The former Major League Baseball outfielder has opened up about the allegations that he cheated on his estranged wife Meghan King Edmonds with the family nanny, Carly Wilson, calling the entire situation an “embarrassment” and “emotionally exhausting” in a statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday.

Both Edmonds and Wilson have previously denied the allegations. Us Weekly reported on Friday that Jim had filed divorce papers.

“After what has been one of the most emotionally exhausting sleepless five days of my life resulting from a combination of anger, embarrassment, trying to understand, sadness to simply flat. I would like to make this statement,” Edmonds, 49, told the outlet.

“The last couple years have been rough on my wife and me for many reasons,” the statement continued. “Marriage is difficult but add three small children under three, two adolescent children, two adult children, building a house and two busy, hard-working spouses and the stress of living our lives in the public eye. At times we are exhausted and feel our life has become one of distrust, kids, work, house, sleep and repeat.”

“It saddens me tremendously that my wife is hurt," Edmonds added. "After having a few days to digest the situation, I realize that something that occurred in a split second spiraled out of control with no way to stop it. We were both separately surprised to find out that the media had received details of our private situation without our knowledge.”

Edmonds went on to say that both he and Meghan, 35, "both carry an extremely large load and most of our issues could have been worked out if we had more time for us. With our busy careers and the addition of our son’s medical needs, we were lacking quality time together.”

“I’m removing myself and all of my family from this unnecessary publicity that I obviously have never quite enjoyed," he continued. "I have way too much love for my wife and kids for this to happen and it’s time for us to get back to the private life we used to live. Meghan is a truly special woman who my kids are so fortunate to have as their mother.”

The former professional slugger concluded: “Hoping for some peace, normalcy, and the ability to move forward in a healthy, happy direction for every single person involved.”

“I love my family and will make it right again.”

Edmonds and the “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum married in October 2014 and share 16-month-old twin sons Hart and Hayes as well as daughter Aspen, who will turn 3 next month. Edmonds also has daughter Sutton and son Landon from a previous marriage.