Meghan King Edmonds says she and Jim Edmonds are 'still married' after sexting scandal

Former "Real Housewives" star Meghan King Edmonds said she and husband, Jim Edmonds, are "still married" after he admitted to a "lapse in judgment."

In June, the retired baseball player denied having a physical affair after a website published alleged explicit texts he sent to an anonymous woman.

Now Meghan is changing her tune after writing in a June blog post that she doesn't "trust him anymore," saying in a new interview she is still "in the same bed" as Jim.

"We're still married, we're still together, we're not separated. I know my engagement ring is well known! I’m still wearing it. I’ve never stopped wearing it," the 34-year-old told the Daily Mail.

Meghan added: "We're in the family home, we're in the same bed. We're not having therapy, we're talking."

It's a big turnaround for the couple who share three kids under the age of two.

Meghan revealed on her blog that she learned about the affair "in the tabloids" and then confronted her husband, 48, on the phone. The story was first published by AllAboutTheTea.com.

"He confessed to me that he had exchanged lewd photos with this woman over the course of several months and a physical relationship never existed," she wrote. "He paid her off to protect me so I’d never find out. Yet here I am writing about it."

She added: "Physical or not, he still had an affair and he admits this to me."

Edmonds confirmed the affair to Us Weekly in June, though he insisted he never had any physical contact with the other woman. “This is someone trying to profit from my name,” he said in a statement. “I am aware she has done this to others in the past.”

The reality TV star added in her blog post all she wanted was a "simple marriage."

“I’m as loyal as they come and I wanted the vows we made when we exchanged our rings to be acted upon. Now my wedding ring symbolizes fraud. I refuse to be humiliated by this. Marriage is hard, we’ve been through our ups and downs, I’ve talked about it openly. A relationship takes two but it doesn’t take two to cheat," she wrote.

"I feel abandoned. Lonely. My best friend, my number one person has lied to me. Who is he? Do I even know?”

Jim told Us Weekly last month: Regrettably, I had a lapse in judgment. I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person...At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none."

The former athlete's statement came after AllAboutTheTEA.com published a report that Jim had an affair with this woman when he was married to his second wife, Allison Jayne Raski. He split with Raski in 2014 and they share two children.

According to the tabloid, Jim reconnected with the women he had an affair with in March 2018 when Meghan was pregnant with their now 12-month-old twin sons, Hart and Hayes. Edmonds and Meghan also share a daughter, Aspen, 2.

Edmonds and Meghan, 34, appeared on previous seasons of Bravo's "Real Housewives of Orange County."