Meghan King Edmonds seen without wedding ring amid husband Jim’s cheating scandal

Just days after her husband, Jim Edmonds' cheating scandal, Meghan King Edmonds was spotted without her wedding ring

The "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum posted a selfie on her Instagram Story Tuesday, which featured the reality star -- and the couple's 2-year-old daughter Aspen in the background -- smiling as she held up her phone. Noticeably absent from Edmond's hand? Her diamond sparkler, according to Page Six.

Last week, the retired baseball player, 48, admitted that he had a "lapse in judgment" -- although he denied he had a physical affair -- after a website published alleged explicit texts between him and an anonymous woman.

Edmonds broke her silence on the allegations one day later, taking to her blog to express how she was feeling in an essay titled "I'm Sad."

She revealed she learned about the allegations "in the tabloids" and then confronted her husband on the phone. The story was first published by AllAboutTheTea.com.

“He confessed to me that he had exchanged lewd photos with this woman over the course of several months and a physical relationship never existed,” she revealed. “He paid her off to protect me so I’d never find out. Yet here I am writing about it.”

“Do I believe him?” King Edmonds continued. “I don’t know. Because I don’t trust him anymore. Physical or not, he still had an affair and he admits this to me.”

In addition to daughter Aspen, the 34-year-old shares sons, Hayes and Hart, 1, with Edmonds.

On Thursday, Edmonds confirmed to Us Weekly that he had a "lapse in judgment" though he insisted he never had any physical contact with the other woman. “This is someone trying to profit from my name,” he said in a statement. “I am aware she has done this to others in the past.”

King Edmonds added in her blog post all she wanted was a "simple marriage."

“I’m as loyal as they come and I wanted the vows we made when we exchanged our rings to be acted upon. Now my wedding ring symbolizes fraud. I refuse to be humiliated by this. Marriage is hard, we’ve been through our ups and downs, I’ve talked about it openly. A relationship takes two but it doesn’t take two to cheat," she wrote.

“I don’t care about my stupid massive house, I don’t care about my new car, I don’t care about my diamonds. What does any of that mean when I can’t have the most basic needs met? It means nothing. Smoke and mirrors,” she continued. “I love him. How can I turn my feelings around so quickly? How can one person decide to utterly ruin me? It’s not fair. I sob so much my face stings from the salt from my tears. I am exhausted. My poor kids aren’t getting their devoted mother. And it’s only been 36 hours.”

"I feel abandoned. Lonely. My best friend, my number one person has lied to me. Who is he? Do I even know?”

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.