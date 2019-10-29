Meghan King Edmonds breaks silence on husband's alleged affair

Meghan King Edmonds, star of "Real Housewives of Orange County," addressed her husband's alleged cheating scandal in a lengthy blog post on Tuesday.

Meghan's husband Jim Edmonds on Monday denied allegations that he had an affair with the family's nanny, Carly Wilson, according to People magazine. Wilson also denied the allegations. According to Us Weekly, Jim filed divorce papers on Friday.

In her blog post, titled "Broken," Meghan discussed the hurt she felt over her husband's "sexting" scandal in June. The former baseball player admitted that he “engaged in an inappropriate conversation” with another woman who was not the nanny, but denied physical infidelity.

“Out of respect for my children and my family, I find it unnecessary to go into all the gritty details," Meghan said. "What I will say is that, in the wake of the sexting situation, my husband was drinking and partying with much younger women, including several of our babysitters, and I found this galavanting inappropriate, immature and downright odd."

She continued: “While I initially wrote it off because during several of these outings, his 22-year-old daughter was present, given his previous indiscretions, I was uncomfortable. Even more so when he started lying about where he was going or who he was going with -- and deleting entire text conversations on his phone with several of these young women.

"For the record, after the sexting affair he had agreed with our therapist that he would be totally transparent and never delete messages or conversations and he would also keep his location available on his phone," Meghan pointed out.

She then addressed a photo of her husband and the nanny at a hockey game, according to People.

Meghan, 35, claimed that "Jim repeatedly lied about" the outing, so she asked her husband to include her on texts he sent to the babysitter, to which he said "no."

"Another major red flag," she said. "To be clear, I don’t know if Jim slept with our babysitter or whether they were just being exceedingly inappropriate by hanging out socially without either of them telling me (and Jim expressly lying to me about it). I’ve gone back and forth with my thoughts for a couple [of] days but as I write this, I don’t think he did. But I still don’t understand why he’d lie. And why would she lie?”

Meghan also recalled tabloids finding out about her divorce proceedings, despite never making a public statement.

“I am broken for my family," she said. "I am buried in despair. I cry at the drop of a hat. But I am enduring. I will set an example for my children and I will teach them to love and respect people while also knowing how to condone unethical or wrong behavior. I will facilitate healthy, consistent and ongoing relationships with their father and with his family despite the hurt I feel from them because my children should not reap the karma of my personal situations.”

A rep for Jim Edmonds did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.