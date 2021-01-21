Jessie James Decker reveals what she won't share on social media

Jessie James Decker isn't a stranger when it comes to sharing intimate posts on social media but there are some lines she just won't cross.

The 32-year-old told Fox News that she feels like she gives enough online and knows when to pull back.

"I give so much out, that I think that should be good enough," she explained while promoting her South Beach Diet partnership. "So whatever I'm sharing is what I feel comfortable sharing. And if I'm not sharing something, then it's no one's business."

"I feel I give enough out and if I'm not sharing something, then that's just something I choose to be personal about," Decker said.

One of the country star's most intimate posts was about body positivity following the births of her three kids Vivianne, 6, Eric, 5, and Forrest, 2.

Decker explained that even though her body has changed after multiple pregnancies, she's proud of its strength and resilience.

"I feel good when I'm eating well. I have more energy when I'm eating well and I'm working out," she said. "I've always had a healthy relationship with food."

When it comes to her diet, Decker said, "I don't ever go overboard with losing too much weight. That's not the goal. It's just to feel good. I just want to feel good. And this past year with quarantine, I -- just like everybody else -- gained ten pounds. I was having cookie dough every night and, you know, ordering fast food and drinking wine. I just didn't feel good. I started to feel sluggish and I felt yucky."

The Kittenish founder says what keeps her motivated is just working. "I like to stay busy," she said.

Decker also hinted at new music coming out and hopefully, she can resume touring in fall 2021.

"Honestly, that's the main question in Nashville for everybody. We just don't know," she said. "We keep asking and waiting and the agents are wondering, like we just don't know yet, but we're really hoping and praying it's at least by fall."