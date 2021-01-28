Jessie James Decker says son Forrest, 2, has gone to the hospital three times in six weeks: 'Breaks my heart'

Jessie James Decker’s 2-year-old son, Forrest, has been hospitalized for the third time in six weeks.

The country singer, 32, took to Instagram on Thursday to discuss the health scare that her son Forrest has faced yet again.

"Went to the hospital again last night. 3rd time in 6 weeks. Every time he gets a tiny cold he starts wheezing and his oxygen levels drop and heart rate goes up," Decker said in the caption. "Ultimately I’m being told he has Asthma even though he’s pretty young to diagnose."

"It’s scary to watch his vitals drop, hear his grunting and see his chest struggling so much to take a breath. After he threw up for the 3rd time ( I think from coughing so much) ( no fever) I knew it was time to take him in," said the singer. "They gave him stronger meds and treatments and watched him through the night. Going to see an allergist to see if maybe something is triggering the attacks."

JESSIE JAMES DECKER ADDRESSES POST-BABY BODY INSECURITIES

Decker then lamented on the confusion brought on by her son’s initially mysterious ailments — especially considering that Forrest was "born full term."

"So confusing for a parent to have this issue and just not know what to do or why it’s happening," she explained. "He was born full term and 9 lbs and no issues until last year and becoming more chronic. He’s a champ but it breaks my heart when he tells me 'mommy my chest hurts' in his sad little voice. I don’t love to post too much of this kind of stuff because my babies are precious to me."

Decker then took the time out to thank the fellow Instagram mothers who have offered help in her trying times, before asking some pressing questions.

"I’ve had some amazing advice from fellow insta moms that I genuinely appreciate. So thank you. It’s that kind of mamas helping mamas community on here i really appreciate. So I just want to know from this post if any other parents have experienced this? Other than an allergist and a specialist did this go away for your babies? I wonder if he’s now allergic to pet hair?"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Decker recently opened up to Fox News about posting on social media — noting that she feels like she gives enough online and knows when to pull back.

"I give so much out, that I think that should be good enough," she explained while promoting her South Beach Diet partnership. "So whatever I'm sharing is what I feel comfortable sharing. And if I'm not sharing something, then it's no one's business."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I feel I give enough out and if I'm not sharing something, then that's just something I choose to be personal about," Decker said.

The country singer is married to former NFL star Eric Decker. In addition to Forrest, the couple shares 6-year-old daughter Vivianne and 5-year-old son Eric.