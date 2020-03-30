Jessie James Decker addresses post-baby body insecurities: 'I know a lot of moms feel the same way'

Jessie James Decker is opening up about her insecurities.

The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday to discuss the parts of her body that she's felt uneasy about after giving birth to three children.

In the photos, Decker donned a pink bikini, showing off some of the wrinkles on her stomach.

"I’ll be honest I still get insecure when I put a swimsuit on sometimes because of how much loose skin I have from my pregnancies," the caption read. "I worked really hard to lose all of my baby weight. Even gaining 55 pounds with my first. It’s no wonder I have so much loose skin two out of the three babies were 9 pounds.

Decker and her husband Eric are parents to Vivianne, 6, Eric, 4, and Forrest, 1.

"...I was one of those lucky ducks who didn’t get one stretch mark because genetically I have super elastic skin but because of my big babies and gaining so much I was left with extremely loose skin," Decker continued. "I’ve had a few breast reduction surgeries and lifts to try to tighten up the skin on my breasts ( at one point the skin was so loose from growing to a size G from breastfeeding that I swear they could hit my belly button no joke ) but now I have been left with really intense scars all the way around my cleavage that I try to hide out of insecurity."

Decker said that the ways in which her body has changed since having kids is "really wild," including her ribs expanding and having "excess skin" around her stomach.

"The reason why I’m sharing this emotion is because I know a lot of moms feel the same way and sometimes I just feel frustrated that no matter how hard I worked out or toned up the skin remains and it’s just something that I struggle with from time to time," the "Roots and Wings" singer shared.

"Growing a baby is such a beautiful super power and I don’t want to sound like I’m complaining one bit but I am a human being and sometimes the loose skin does make me a little insecure and make me wonder if I’m still sexy to Eric or if people are looking at my stomach when I’m in a bikini which I’m sure sounds silly but it’s just me being in my head sometimes," she added.

Late last year, Decker revealed that her husband, Eric, a former football pro, is ready to have a fourth child.

“He told me on the plane … that he is really getting baby fever again,” Decker revealed to Us Weekly. “I’m like, ‘You are out of your darn mind. You just need to pump the brakes a little bit. Like, we need to chill.’”

While she may not be ready for another child yet, she did admit she's enjoying motherhood.

“It makes everything more fun," Decker told the outlet. "I absolutely love having kids."