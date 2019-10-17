Jessica Simpson shares cheeky ‘dimple double' selfie with daughter Birdie Mae

Could Jessica Simpson and her baby daughter get any cuter?

The singer shared a photo of herself with 6-month-old Birdie Mae on Instagram Wednesday and made a not-so-subtle mention of their matching dimples.

“My dimple double #BIRDIEMAE,” Simpson captioned the cheeky black and white post, which shows the mother-daughter pair looking quite comfy – Simpson going makeup-free and donning a fleece-type animal print hoodie while Baby Birdie Mae snuggled into a pineapple-print onesie.

Simpson welcomed Birdie in March – her third child with husband and former NFL star Eric Johnson. The pair also share daughter Maxwell Drew, 7, and son Ace Knute, 6,

The fashion designer has been extremely candid about her life during and post-pregnancy. Simpson’s social media is a timeline and documentation of her motherly journey and the mogul even opened up about her 100-pound weight loss last month.

“It’s been a lot of hard work, I’ve been working very hard,” Simpson said during an appearance on HSN. “I didn’t expect to gain as much with my third. I thought I’d learned my lesson, but apparently, that’s just the way God made me, very hungry and pregnant.”

The mom of three explained how she's changed up certain items of clothing to suit her body.

“I don’t think I’ll ever get back to [my skinny jeans]. I save them and say, ‘One day.' But after having kids, I don’t think that your hips really ever go completely back,” Simpson said while talking about her line's new flared jeans.

Simpson’s trainer, Harley Pasternak also revealed the secrets behind her staggering weight loss compared to when Simpson shed pounds following the births of Maxwell and Ace.

“The difference between this and the other times was that she worked out, yes, but her transformation was more about what she did on her own time,” Pasternak told People. “She was so motivated and positive. She was saying that her body has not belonged to her for the past decade. Not in a bad way, in a positive way — her body has been designated to create life and now it’s hers again and she’s going to make it fantastic in a really enjoyable way.”

Fox News' Mariah Haas contributed to this report.