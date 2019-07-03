Expand / Collapse search
Jessica Simpson shares adorable Instagram photo of baby Birdie: 'Those dimples!'

Jessica Simpson showed off her youngest child on Instagram in an adorable black-and-white photo.

The “Irresistible” singer took to the photo-sharing platform on Tuesday with a photo of 3-month-old Birdie Mae smiling at the camera with her dimples clearly visible.

“Today is a good day,” Simpson captioned the photo, in part.

JESSICA SIMPSON SWOONS OVER 'HOT DAD' ERIC JOHNSON HOLDING NEWBORN DAUGHTER BIRDIE MAE

“Those dimples!” commented one person.

“Always a good day with Birdie Mae!” said another.

“Those dimples are like little bowls of sugars,” commented a third.

This isn’t the first time fans have noticed the young girl’s dimples and cheeks.

JESSICA SIMPSON EXERCISES IN ‘RUBBER CORSET’ NEARLY 2 MONTHS AFTER GIVING BIRTH: 'THE JOY OF POSTPARTUM'

On Easter Sunday in April, Simpson introduced her baby daughter to world with stunning portraits. In the images, Simpson gave fans a good look at Birdie's face — promoting many at the time to gush over the baby’s cheeks. 

Simpson gave birth to Birdie in March. The baby is Simpson and her husband and former NFL player Eric Johnson's third child. (The two also share daughter Maxwell, 7, and son Ace, 6, together.)

Shortly after Birdie’s birth, Simpson — who was open with her fans about the struggles she faced during her third pregnancy — later revealed the baby girl was nearly 11 pounds the day she delivered her.

Fox News' Jennifer Earl contributed to this report.

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.