Jessica Simpson 'didn't expect to gain as much' with third pregnancy: 'God made me, very hungry and pregnant'

Jessica Simpson is opening up about her 100-pound weight loss journey after giving birth to daughter Birdie Mae six months ago.

On Thursday, the 39-year-old singer and business mogul appeared on HSN with her mom, Tina, promoting the latest collection in Simpson's clothing line. During her segment, Simpson also discussed how she recently achieved her post-baby body.

“It’s been a lot of hard work, I’ve been working very hard,” Simpson said (via People magazine).

She continued: “ I didn’t expect to gain as much with my third. I thought I’d learned my lesson, but apparently, that’s just the way God made me, very hungry and pregnant.”

The mom of three explained how she's changed up certain items of clothing to suit her body.

“I don’t think I’ll ever get back to [my skinny jeans]. I save them and say, ‘One day.' But after having kids, I don’t think that your hips really ever go completely back,” Simpson said while talking about her line's new flared jeans.

On Thursday, Simpson's trainer, Harley Pasternak -- who helped the star get her body back in shape after giving birth to daughter Maxwell, 7 and son Ace, 6 -- revealed the secrets behind the star's recent weight loss.

“The difference between this and the other times was that she worked out, yes, but her transformation was more about what she did on her own time,” Pasternak told People. “She was so motivated and positive. She was saying that her body has not belonged to her for the past decade. Not in a bad way, in a positive way — her body has been designated to create life and now it’s hers again and she’s going to make it fantastic in a really enjoyable way.”

Simpson showed off her results in an Instagram post earlier this week with a photo of herself rocking an all-black outfit.