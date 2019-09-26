Jessica Simpson shows off 100-lb. weight loss in plunging black dress

Jessica Simpson flaunted her extreme weight loss while out in New York City.

The singer and entrepreneur, 39, strutted out of her hotel in a curve-hugging black dress with a very deep neckline that exposed her ample cleavage.

"NYC Ladies’ Night," she captioned her photo on Instagram.

Simpson revealed on Tuesday that she lost 100 pounds after giving birth to 6-month-old daughter Birdie Mae in May.

"6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240)," she wrote. "My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again," the mom of three continued. "Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder. "

In May, Simpson returned to working out even though it was difficult to get back into a routine.

"Just stretching it out in my rubber corset. The joy of postpartum," she joked on Instagram.

Back in February, Simpson updated her fans about some health issues she was dealing with while pregnant.

"After a month of sciatica pain, followed by 3 weeks of Bronchitis, I figured since my feet fit in my sneaks today I needed to walk out a lot of anxiety!!" she wrote a the time.

In addition to Birdie Mae, Simpson and her husband, former NFL player Eric Johnson, 40, share two children together: daughter Maxwell, 7 and son Ace, 6.

Fox News' Mariah Haas contributed to this report.