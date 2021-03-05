Jessica Mulroney defends Meghan Markle: 'I have never seen her waver from kindness, empathy and love'

Jessica Mulroney is the latest to come to Meghan Markle’s defense.

Mulroney, 40, took to Instagram on Friday to defend Markle, 39, in light of the bullying allegations made against the Duchess of Sussex on Tuesday.

"I don’t know that anyone has ever had to deal with the pressure, the politics and the press like this woman," Mulroney wrote. "In the face of it all, I have never seen her waver from kindness, empathy and love."

The post features the two dressed in all white, while raising a toast over an evening dinner. Markle is seen rocking a wide-brimmed hat with a black ribbon trim, while Mulroney is seen smiling at the camera.

The Canadian stylist’s post comes just days after Markle was hit with allegations of bullying during her time as a working royal — which the Duchess’ team has vehemently denied.

In June, it was reported that the duo’s friendship was "over" following Mulroney’s "White privilege" controversy. Mulroney later insinuated the pair still had a friendship, however, after the stylist shared a photo of one of her twin boys at the royal wedding.

Mulroney is not the only person to voice her positive opinion on the Duchess in light of the allegations. Former "Suits" co-star Patrick J. Adams and writer Jon Cowan have also jumped to Markle’s defense, with Adams penning a scathing critique of the British press and the Royal family in the process.

"It sickened me to read the endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK and the world but I also knew that Meghan was stronger than people realized or understood and they would regret underestimating her," Adams, who starred as Markle's on-screen love interest on the series, said in one tweet.

"It’s OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who’s newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of "bullying" against a woman who herself was basically forced to flea [sic] the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health," he said in another.

Cowan, on the other hand, lashed back at a user who referred to Markle as an "awful person."

"It’s also possible the Duchess of Sussex is a good person thrust into an unimaginable world," Cowan retorted. "Having spent 3 years working with her in her pre-Duchess days, I saw a warm, kind, caring person. I know nothing of her current situation but she gets the benefit of the doubt in my book."

On Tuesday, the Times in the U.K. alleged that Markle faced a bullying complaint made by one of her close advisers.

Buckingham Palace released a statement in response to the report. "We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the statement read, as confirmed by Fox News on Wednesday.

"Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article," the statement continued. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned."

"The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace," the statement concluded.

Markle's team has refuted the claims.

"The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement sent to Fox News on Wednesday.

"She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good," the statement added.

According to The Times, the complaint was first made in October 2018, by Jason Knauf, the couple’s former communications secretary. The complaint alleged that the former American actress drove two personal assistants out of the household and undermined the confidence of a third staff member.

The outlet reported that Knauf submitted the complaint in an effort to protect palace staffers who alleged they were being bullied by Markle. Some claimed they were even reduced to tears.

On Sunday, Markle and Prince Harry are set to sit down with Oprah Winfrey in a no-holds-barred interview about their lives over the past few years, public scrutiny and pressure, and why they moved to America.

