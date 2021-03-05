Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ co-star Patrick J. Adams slams royal family amid bullying claims: ‘Archaic and toxic’

Meghan Markle’s former on-screen love interest, Patrick J. Adams, is voicing his support for the Duchess of Sussex.

Adams -- who starred alongside Markle in the USA Network series "Suits" from 2011 to 2018 -- took to Twitter on Friday defending Markle, 39, after allegations of bullying during her time as a working royal came to light. Markle's team has strongly refuted the claims.

"Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits," Adams, 39, prefaced the post. "From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued."

"She has always been a powerful woman with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic and has never been afraid to speak up, be heard and defend herself and those she holds dear," the actor continued. "Like the rest of the world, I have watched her navigate the last few years in astonishment."

MEGHAN MARKLE TELLS OPRAH 'I'M READY TO TALK' IN NEW CLIP FROM UPCOMING SIT DOWN

The actor went on to describe how drastically Markle’s life had changed, stating the difficulties the former American actress had to endure acclimating to an "archaic" and "toxic" family dynamic.

"She fell in love, moved to a new country, became a household name across the entire globe and began the difficult work of trying to find her place in a family dynamic that can at best be described as complicated and at worst, seemingly archaic and toxic."

Adams then lamented on his disdain for "racist, slanderous, clickbaiting" reporting that has followed Markle since her marriage to Prince Harry, 36.

"It sickened me to read the endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK and the world but I also knew that Meghan was stronger than people realized or understood and they would regret underestimating her," he said.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY’S PALS THINK PALACE’S BULLYING PROBE IS ‘RETALIATION’ FOR OPRAH SIT-DOWN: REPORT

"And then they welcomed Archie," Adams added of Markle and Harry's son, who turns two in May. "And on any sort of decent planet that would be a time to stop sharpening the knives and let these two people enjoy the magical early months and years of starting a family. But we don’t live on that planet and instead the hunt continued."

Adams then slammed the royal family.

MEGHAN MARKLE WAS ‘SPEECHLESS’ BY ‘TAKEDOWN’ OF HER CHARACTER BY PALACE AIDES IN UK REPORT, PALS SAY

"It’s OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who’s newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of "bullying" against a woman who herself was basically forced to flea [sic] the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health," he stated.

He continued: "IMO, this newest chapter and it’s timing is just another stunning example of the shamelessness of a institution that has outlived its relevance, is way overdrawn on credibility and apparently bankrupt of decency."

Adams concluded his post with a resounding statement: "Find someone else to admonish, berate and torment. My friend Meghan is way out of your league."

Former "Suits" writer Jon Cowan also jumped to Markle’s defense on Twitter, lashing back at a social media user who characterized Markle as an "awful person" on Wednesday.

"It’s also possible the Duchess of Sussex is a good person thrust into an unimaginable world," Cowan retorted. "Having spent 3 years working with her in her pre-Duchess days, I saw a warm, kind, caring person. I know nothing of her current situation but she gets the benefit of the doubt in my book."

On Tuesday, the Times in the U.K. alleged that Markle faced a bullying complaint made by one of her close advisers.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY'S OPRAH WINFREY INTERVIEW: EVERYTHING WE KNOW

Buckingham Palace released a statement in response to the report. "We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the statement read, as confirmed by Fox News on Wednesday.

"Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article," the statement continued. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned."

"The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace," the statement concluded.

Markle's team has refuted the claims.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement sent to Fox News on Wednesday.

"She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good," the statement added.

According to The Times, the complaint was first made in October 2018, by Jason Knauf, the couple’s former communications secretary. The complaint alleged that the former American actress drove two personal assistants out of the household and undermined the confidence of a third staff member.

The outlet reported that Knauf submitted the complaint in an effort to protect palace staffers who alleged they were being bullied by Markle. Some claimed they were even reduced to tears.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Sunday, Markle and Harry are set to sit down with Oprah Winfrey in a no-holds-barred interview about their lives over the past few years, public scrutiny and pressure, and why they moved to America.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report