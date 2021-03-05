Meghan Markle defended by close friend amid bullying claims: She is 'not a cover story'

TV director Silver Tree, known for her work on hit shows like "Dead to Me" and "Shameless," is stepping up to bat for Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is 39, has come under fire following allegations she previously bullied royal palace staff members. A recent report claims at least 10 royal aides are "queuing up" to participate in Buckingham Palace's probe into the matter, so long their identities are kept confidential.

Silver Tree, who calls Markle one of her "very nearest and dearest" friends, voiced her love for the embattled duchess with specific examples of her generosity as her character has been called into question.

Taking to her social media accounts on Friday, Tree vows that Markle is "a real person -- not a cover story."

"She is the friend who insists on always hearing the details of your life, your day, your kids life, your kids day, before hers. Always before hers...The friend who stocks her house full of all your very favourite things when you visit and pretends she already had them-just because she wants the moment to be about you not her," Tree wrote.

The director said Markle is especially supportive of milestones in her friends' lives, such as moving to a new city.

"When you move to a new city she creates a book of all the special things that city can give you- hands all the little secrets it offers over to you so you’ll feel less homesick. She leaves it on your doorstep so you have it when you wake up," Tree's lengthy statement says.

Tree also shared that Markle called her on the morning of her wedding to Prince’s Harry in 2018 to check in on her.

"It’s her day, the world is standing by, it’s a lot-but she wants the day to be special for me. 'You’ve come such a long way' she says 'Are you jet lagged?' she says 'I made you a playlist to listen to while you get ready' she says...," her statement continues.

The director also recalled Markle stepping in with support when Tree's son was going through a "scary, complicated diagnosis." At the time, Markle "called all the people, all the places when I was too paralyzed to form a plan." She called this act of going above and beyond for her friends one of Meghan's "gifts."

"She’s the friend who shares her all of her secrets with you, because despite having so many reasons to put walls up her heart remains as wide open as it always has been.This is Meg before she met H. This is Meg now. She’s always been this person.She’s not a headline. She’s my friend. I love her❤️," Tree concludes.

In her post, Tree shared personal photos of her time spent with Markle both before and after she wed Prince Harry. Markle can be seen cradling her baby bump alongside her friend among others of the duchess engaging with her kids at home and dining out.

Tree's comments come just two days after Buckingham Palace confirmed it is starting a probe into the Duchess of Sussex's alleged behavior while she was a working royal.

"We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the statement read, as confirmed by Fox News on Wednesday.

"Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article," the statement continued. "Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned."

"The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace," the statement concluded.

The 39-year-old’s team issued a statement denying the claims.

"The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement sent to Fox News on Wednesday and again on Thursday regarding the Mirror's report.

"She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good," the statement added.

According to The Times, the complaint was first made in October 2018, by Jason Knauf, the couple’s former communications secretary. The complaint alleged that the former American actress drove two personal assistants out of the household and undermined the confidence of a third staff member.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes responded to The Times' report, calling it "a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation."

"We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of The Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet," the spokesperson continued. "It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining The Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and The Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years."

The allegation came days before Markle’s televised sit-down with Oprah Winfrey alongside her husband is scheduled to air on Sunday. In addition to Tree, stars like Jameela Jamil, former producer Jon Cowan, and actress Janina Gavankar have recently rallied behind Markle.

The sit-down, titled "Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special," will air on March 7.