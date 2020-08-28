Jessica Mulroney posts photo from Meghan Markle’s wedding amid reports their friendship is ‘done'

Jessica Mulroney hinted she still has a friendship with Meghan Markle in her latest Instagram post.

The Canadian blogger shared a photo of one of her twin boys at the Duchess of Sussex's May 2018 televised marriage to Prince Harry.

The boys, John and Brian, were page boys at the royal wedding and were responsible for holding her veil while she walked down the aisle. Mulroney’s daughter Ivy was also a bridesmaid.

In the stylist’s latest Instagram post, one of her sons appeared behind the former American actress with a wide, gap-toothed smile.

"I see this and pure joy,” Mulroney captioned the post.

The stylist’s latest post of the former "Suits" star comes months after reports that their friendship was “done” because of Mulroney’s race-based scandal with another blogger.

Back in June, Mulroney lost television gigs and went silent on social media after lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter posted a lengthy video about Markle’s pal exercising her White privilege.

In the nearly 12-minute clip, Exeter claimed Mulroney "took offense" to something she posted online in the wake of the police-involved death of George Floyd and ongoing protests against systemic racism. She shared screenshots of Markle's pal allegedly threatening to sue her.

Friends of Markle's claimed to the Daily Mail in mid-June that the scandal left her "mortified." Other reports claimed that Markle was trying to distance herself from Mulroney, although the Duchess of Sussex has yet to publicly comment on the drama.

Exeter also accused Mulroney of using her friendship with Markle as a way to deflect from the conversation about White privilege.

Another source told Us Weekly the scandal has led to their friendship ending.

“Meghan could not get over that Jessica brought up her relationship with Meghan when she commented about her ‘closest friend’ in the discourse with Sasha,” the source told the outlet. “That was hugely offensive to Meghan and the deciding factor for her. Meghan considers the relationship to be done.”

Meanwhile, a second insider told the outlet that Markle and Mulroney's friendship was fractured before the stylist's scandal erupted. The source alleged Markle was officially ready to "distance herself" from Mulroney for good.

"Especially now that Meghan is in L.A. and it's a sensitive time, Meghan is being very cautious with her affiliations," the source claimed.

Mulroney apologized and announced she was taking a social media hiatus. Earlier this month, she returned to Instagram, sharing a photo for her son’s 10th birthday.

The stylist and Markle reportedly met and became fast friends while the former American actress was living in Canada and filming "Suits."

