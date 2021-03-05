Meghan Markle tells Oprah 'I'm ready to talk' in new clip from upcoming sit down

Meghan Markle said she's "ready to talk" in what is promising to be a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The 39-year-old Duchess of Sussex, along with her husband Prince Harry, have been interviewed by Winfrey for a special that CBS plans to air Sunday.

And in the latest clip released by the network, Winfrey revealed that she had called Markle for an interview shortly before her wedding to the British royal in 2018.

"You said, 'I'm sorry, it's not the right time,'" Winfrey says in the clip shared Friday.

Markle replied: "Well, I remember that conversation very well. I wasn't even allowed to have that conversation with you personally, right? There had to be people from the comm., sitting there."

Winfrey then asks Markle why now is the right time for her to give an interview.

"Well, so many things," Markle says after a pause. "That we're on the other side of a lot of life experience that's happened and also that we have the ability to make our own choices in a way. I couldn't have said yes to you then, that wasn't my choice to make.

So as an adult who lived a really independent life to then go into this construct that is different than I think what people imagine it to be, it's really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say yes. I mean, I'm ready to talk. To be able to make a choice on your own and just be able to speak for yourself," the former actress shared.

In another clip from the upcoming interview shared earlier this week, Markle alleged that the royal family is "perpetuating falsehoods" about her and Prince Harry.

"I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us," Markle told Winfrey.

She added: "If that comes with risk of losing things ... there's a lot that's been lost already."

The clip comes just two days after Buckingham Palace confirmed it is starting a probe into the Duchess of Sussex's alleged behavior while she was a working royal.

"We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the statement read, as confirmed by Fox News on Wednesday.

"Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article," the statement continued. "Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned."

"The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace," the statement concluded.

The 39-year-old’s team issued a statement denying the claims.

"The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement sent to Fox News on Wednesday and again on Thursday regarding the Mirror's report.

"She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good," the statement added.

According to The Times, the complaint was first made in October 2018, by Jason Knauf, the couple’s former communications secretary. The complaint alleged that the former American actress drove two personal assistants out of the household and undermined the confidence of a third staff member.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes responded to The Times' report, calling it "a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation."

"We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of The Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet," the spokesperson continued. "It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining The Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and The Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years."

The sit-down, titled "Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special," will air on March 7.