Meghan Markle's pal Jessica Mulroney breaks social media silence months after spat with blogger

Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney returned to Instagram this week, nearly two months after she was involved in an online spat with a blogger over White privilege.

Back in June, Mulroney, a fashion stylist living in Canada, lost television gigs and went silent on social media after lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter posted a lengthy video about her exercising privilege based on the color of her skin. In the nearly 12-minute clip, Exeter claimed Mulroney "took offense" to something she posted online in the wake of the police-involved death of George Floyd and ongoing protests against systemic racism. She shared screenshots of Markle's pal allegedly threatening to sue her.

On Tuesday, Mulroney ended her social media break by sharing a sweet video of her twin sons in honor of their 10th birthday. In the message, she hinted at struggling in recent months after losing her "Good Morning America" gig and CTV show, "I Do, Redo" in Canada.

"Happy 10th to my twin babies. My incredible family has had to witness their mom in the worst state. These two boys have not left my side and gave me the will to live and work hard when everything fell apart. They deserve teh best birthday. Only up from here," Mulroney captioned the post.

Mulroney's followers responded to her message, many of whom shared they were happy to see her return to the social media platform.

"I AM SO FREAKING GLAD TO SEE YOU BACK!!" one fan replied, adding that the fashion stylist is "the only person on the earth I follow."

One person said they were sending "strength" to Mulroney, adding, "This too shall pass."

"Jessica you are back...we missed you girl," another wrote.

"Way to rise above current culture of shame and guilt - well done," a follower applauded.

Mulroney responded to some of the kind messages with red heart emojis.

Friends of Markle, 39, claimed to the Daily Mail in mid-June that the scandal left her "mortified." Other reports claimed that Markle was trying to distance herself from Mulroney, although the Duchess of Sussex has yet to publicly comment on the drama.

Mulroney and Markle reportedly met and became fast friends while the former American actress was living in Canada and filming "Suits."