Jessica Alba dreaded filming 'humiliating' nude scene in 'Fantastic Four' due to conservative upbringing

Jessica Alba is reflecting on one of the more difficult scenes she had to film in her career.

During an appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival on Dec. 5, the 44-year-old "Sin City" star spoke about her role in the 2005 superhero movie, "Fantastic Four," and why appearing nude in one of the scenes was something she "dreaded."

"I thought that was awful," she said, according to The New York Post. "It was very humiliating in real life. I grew up with a pretty conservative family, and I am a pretty modest person. I dreaded that scene for weeks. I have a lot of whiplash from those days."

In the scene, her character, Sue Storm, appears naked in front of tons of spectators after she attempts to use her new powers of invisibility to cross a police barrier, but reappears halfway through getting undressed.

The film also starred Chris Evans, Michael Chiklis and Ioan Gruffudd as the other members of The Fantastic Four, and the late Julian McMahon as the villain, Dr. Doom. As the only woman in the foursome, Alba felt Sue was someone she "looked up to," adding that while "she was very maternal and very kind," she was not a pushover.

"She had a great moral compass. No matter who you are, you can look up to her," she said. "Oftentimes, the women in these stories need to be saved by a guy or the villain, the problem in the story. This was back then. It’s different now."

Alba went on to play the character again in the 2007 sequel, "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer." The character was later played by Kate Mara in 2015, and Vanessa Kirby in 2025.

Her role in the film not only cemented Alba's position as a leading lady in Hollywood, but is where she met her estranged husband and the father of her children, Cash Warren.

After meeting on the set of the 2005 movie, Warren and Alba got married in May 2008, and welcomed three children together: Honor, 17, Haven, 14, and Hayes, 7. The two were married for 16 years before announcing their separation in January 2025.

"I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

Since filing for divorce in February 2025, Alba has flooded her Instagram feed with bikini photos, showing off her revenge body.

Most recently, she posted a series of photos from her trip to Australia, featuring her lying on the sand in a mixed-print bikini, as well as a snap of her bronzed legs and flat stomach with the waves crashing in the background.

"The Bikini QUEEN! Alba will always be crush," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another added, "The most beautiful woman that ever lived."

In another photo dump from her Australia trip, she debuted her relationship with "Top Gun: Maverick" star Danny Ramirez, sharing a photo of the couple holding hands.