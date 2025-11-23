Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Jessica Alba stuns in patterned bikini while reminiscing about her time in 'beautiful' Australia

Actress shares bikini snaps and motivational quotes for 21M followers

By Sarah Sotoodeh Fox News
Jessica Alba shared bikini photos to her Instagram page while reminiscing about her time in Australia.

The actress wore a brown and white patterned string bikini in the images, paired with vintage-inspired sunglasses.

The mom of three lounged in the sand for one selfie, and another posing with pals while standing in the ocean.

Alba captioned the photo dump: "Missing this beautiful place — heart full, grateful, memories locked."

Jessica Alba smiling

Jessica Alba shared bikini snaps to her Instagram page while reminiscing about her time in Australia. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images)

JESSICA ALBA DEBUTS RELATIONSHIP WITH 'TOP GUN' STAR DANNY RAMIREZ IN AUSTRALIA INSTAGRAM POST

In addition, the star shared a clip of herself sitting by the beach post-hike, wearing a sports bra and leggings.

Alba included a selfie while in the car, with her long brunette hair loose around her.

Alba also added motivational quotes into the carousel for her 21 million followers on the social media app.

The movie star was in Australia — specifically the Gold Coast in Queensland-- to film her new movie, "The Mark."

While there, Alba also debuted her new relationship with "Top Gun" star Danny Ramirez.

Jessica Alba in a bikini on the beach

Jessica Alba seen resting by the beach

Jessica Alba beaming in a car selfie

Alba included a stunning selfie while in the car, with her long brunette hair loose around her.

JESSICA ALBA CASH WARREN FILE FOR DIVORCE AFTER 16 YEARS OF MARRIAGE

She shared a photo of her holding hands with Ramirez while walking down a wooden staircase leading to the beach.

The mother of three captioned her post, "Byron Bay [blue heart emoji]."

Her Instagram post, which she shared late last month, marked the first time they appeared together on social media.

They were first seen together in May 2025.

JESSICA ALBA SHOWS OFF BEACH BODY WHILE ON FILMING BREAK IN AUSTRALIA

Jessica Alba attends a Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week in March 2025, and Danny Ramirez poses for photos

Alba and Ramirez were first seen together in May 2025. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Dave Benett/WireImage)

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez walk hand in hand down a staircase toward the beach in Australia.

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez walk hand in hand toward the beach in Byron Bay, Australia, as the actress appears to make her relationship Instagram official. (Jessica Alba/ Instagram)

Alba and Ramirez were seen arriving back to Los Angeles from Cancún, Mexico in July, with Us Weekly's source saying: "They were friends before it turned romantic and have a lot of mutual friends."

They made their red carpet debut on Oct. 3, 2025, at the "Valentina" premiere at the Mill Valley Film Festival.

Jessica Alba, Cash Warren smiling

Alba split from her husband of 16 years, Cash Warren, in February 2025. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Alba split from her husband of 16 years, Cash Warren, in February 2025. They share three children together: daughters Honor and Haven, and son Hayes.

Sarah Sotoodeh is an associate entertainment editor for Fox News Digital. 

