Celebrity Couples

Jessica Alba debuts relationship with 'Top Gun' star Danny Ramirez in Australia Instagram post

44-year-old actress shares romantic beachside photo with 'Top Gun' star after months of keeping relationship private

By Danielle Minnetian
Jessica Alba is giving fans a glimpse into her love life. 

The 44-year-old actress shared another Australia photo carousel to Instagram over the weekend. This time, she ended the series of photos with a romantic beachside handhold with 33-year-old "Top Gun: Maverick" star Danny Ramirez.

Alba opened the post with a photo of her posing on a wooden staircase leading down to the beach, looking relaxed and carefree in a brown strapless set. 

She captioned her post, "Byron Bay [blue heart emoji]." This is the second series of beach pictures she has shared with her followers on Instagram this week.

JESSICA ALBA SHOWS OFF BEACH BODY WHILE ON FILMING BREAK IN AUSTRALIA

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez walk hand in hand down a staircase toward the beach in Australia.

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez walk hand in hand toward the beach in Byron Bay, Australia, as the actress appears to make her relationship Instagram official. (Jessica Alba/Instagram)

However, this marks the first time the couple has appeared together on social media. Alba and Ramirez have been spotted out since May 2025 but have kept quiet about their relationship. 

The pair took a trip south of the Gold Coast, where Alba is filming her new movie "The Mark," to Byron Bay for some romantic quality time away from set. 

Jessica Alba attends a Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week in March 2025, and Danny Ramirez poses for photos at the

Alba and Ramirez have been spotted out since May 2025 but have kept quiet about their relationship.  (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Dave Benett/WireImage)

After filing for divorce from her husband of 16 years, Cash Warren, in February 2025, according to divorce filings obtained by Fox News Digital, Alba was soon linked to Ramirez. 

The pair first fueled dating rumors in July 2025 after being spotted returning to Los Angeles from a getaway in Cancún, Mexico. According to Us Weekly, citing a source, "They were friends before it turned romantic and have a lot of mutual friends."

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez hold hands while walking together in New York City on September 17, 2025.

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez were photographed holding hands in New York City during a September night out, as their romance continued to heat up. (XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

JESSICA ALBA CASH WARREN FILE FOR DIVORCE AFTER 16 YEARS OF MARRIAGE

While conflicting reports about the seriousness of the couple’s relationship circulated in early summer, by late July, speculation turned to confirmation when Alba and Ramirez were seen smiling after a Los Angeles dinner and later caught on camera sharing a kiss. 

The affectionate moment marked their first unmistakable public display as a couple. A source, according to People, shared, "She doesn't feel the need to hide it anymore … She's pretty unapologetic about her life just in general and wants to enjoy as much as possible."

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez sit together in the stands at the 2025 US Open in New York City on September 7, 2025.

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez attend the 2025 US Open men’s final in New York City, marking one of their first public outings together as a couple. (XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

Their romance has been marked with more public outings, including a night out in New York City with her "Honest Renovations" co-star Lizzy Mathis and a day at the U.S. Open in early September. In mid-September, the pair were photographed celebrating Ramirez’s birthday.

On Oct. 3, 2025, the duo turned heads at the "Valentina" premiere, marking their red carpet debut at the Mill Valley Film Festival.

JESSICA ALBA'S 'STUNNING' IN GREEN BIKINI AS ROMANCE WITH ‘TOP GUN’ STAR DANNY RAMIREZ HEATS UP

While Alba enjoys quality time with Ramirez in Australia, she is also on set filming the action thriller "The Mark," directed by Justin Chadwick, where she plays Eden, an undercover operative whose mission sets off a dangerous chain of events, according to Highland Film Group.

Danielle Minnetian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital.

