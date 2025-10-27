Jessica Alba debuts relationship with 'Top Gun' star Danny Ramirez in Australia Instagram post

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jessica Alba is giving fans a glimpse into her love life.

The 44-year-old actress shared another Australia photo carousel to Instagram over the weekend. This time, she ended the series of photos with a romantic beachside handhold with 33-year-old "Top Gun: Maverick" star Danny Ramirez.

Alba opened the post with a photo of her posing on a wooden staircase leading down to the beach, looking relaxed and carefree in a brown strapless set.

She captioned her post, "Byron Bay [blue heart emoji]." This is the second series of beach pictures she has shared with her followers on Instagram this week.

However, this marks the first time the couple has appeared together on social media. Alba and Ramirez have been spotted out since May 2025 but have kept quiet about their relationship.

The pair took a trip south of the Gold Coast, where Alba is filming her new movie "The Mark," to Byron Bay for some romantic quality time away from set.

After filing for divorce from her husband of 16 years, Cash Warren, in February 2025, according to divorce filings obtained by Fox News Digital, Alba was soon linked to Ramirez.

The pair first fueled dating rumors in July 2025 after being spotted returning to Los Angeles from a getaway in Cancún, Mexico. According to Us Weekly, citing a source, "They were friends before it turned romantic and have a lot of mutual friends."

While conflicting reports about the seriousness of the couple’s relationship circulated in early summer, by late July, speculation turned to confirmation when Alba and Ramirez were seen smiling after a Los Angeles dinner and later caught on camera sharing a kiss.

The affectionate moment marked their first unmistakable public display as a couple. A source, according to People, shared, "She doesn't feel the need to hide it anymore … She's pretty unapologetic about her life just in general and wants to enjoy as much as possible."

Their romance has been marked with more public outings, including a night out in New York City with her "Honest Renovations" co-star Lizzy Mathis and a day at the U.S. Open in early September. In mid-September, the pair were photographed celebrating Ramirez’s birthday.

On Oct. 3, 2025, the duo turned heads at the "Valentina" premiere, marking their red carpet debut at the Mill Valley Film Festival.

While Alba enjoys quality time with Ramirez in Australia, she is also on set filming the action thriller "The Mark," directed by Justin Chadwick, where she plays Eden, an undercover operative whose mission sets off a dangerous chain of events, according to Highland Film Group.

