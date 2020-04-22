'Jersey Shore' star Vinny Guadagnino shares before-and-after photo of weight loss journey

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Vinny Guadagnino is looking to inspire people to become the best version of themselves.

The “Jersey Shore” staple shared his intense journey on Tuesday via Instagram and detailed the arduous process of losing weight.

Sharing side-by-side photos of himself pre- and post-weight loss, Guadagnino said many changes were made to his diet but admitted that he is “an Italian foodie” and loves his food to taste good.

"A lot of people didn't know that I struggled with my weight my whole life," the 32-year-old wrote in a lengthy Instagram post alongside the images showcasing his slim and chiseled physique. "I was the king of yo-yo dieting. I was my biggest during the years I was off TV so a lot of people didn't realize. My genetics make me gain weight easily, especially to high sugar/carb food. That being said, I believe calories also matter."

The ketogenic dieter said he constantly checks his food and calorie intake and prefers a diet that is low in carbs, moderate in protein and high in fat “with #cleanketo” that primarily features meats and vegetables, since his body doesn’t "react well to sugar."

"It bloats me, makes me feel groggy and lethargic, and I feel that it makes me fat easily," the reality star wrote in the post. "So I need fat in my diet to create delicious meals while still eating clean (ie. a ribeye steak and creamed spinach over grilled chicken and quinoa)."

He said the clean keto regimens "emulate how our hunter and gather ancestors ate, therefore how our bodies were evolved to eat."

Due to his diet, Guadagnino said he has more energy over a longer period of time, and "I don't feel groggy and I have more mental clarity."

“I don't walk around starving because the food is sustainable,” he added. “I enjoy fasting so I need food that will fill me up during my fasts. I find that higher-carb diets make me feel hungry during my fasting hours."

Guadagnino has remained steadfast in his commitment to the diet and even released a cookbook in 2019 titled “The Keto Guido Cookbook.”